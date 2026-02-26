Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

“The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump," Rep. Robert Garcia said.

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks to the press ahead of a deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on February 26, 2026, in Chappaqua, New York.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The top Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Thursday called on Republicans to subpoena President Donald Trump to testify in their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files, arguing that the current president appears more frequently in the records than former President Bill Clinton.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Out Rep. Robert Garcia of California made the remarks outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, in upstate New York, where former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat for a closed-door deposition as part of the GOP-led inquiry. The former president is scheduled to be deposed on Friday.

Related: Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

Related: Out Rep. Robert Garcia leads Dems in Epstein email release, which appears to reveal more Trump connections

“I want to be very clear that we have said from day one that we want to talk to former President Bill Clinton,” Garcia told reporters. “And the other person we want to talk to is current President Donald Trump.” He added that “the person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump.”

Garcia said Republicans should “join us in demanding” that Trump appear before the committee, adding: “Let’s get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors, from those who have been brutally attacked and raped sometimes as children. Let’s release the files.”

Hillary Clinton’s deposition took place near her home in Chappaqua, at a venue selected by the Republican majority, Garcia said. “The majority controls where and how the depositions are done,” he said.

Related: Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

Related: Getting personal with Robert Garcia, who’s been leading the Democrats' release of the Epstein files

Clinton has previously denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct and has said she does not recall meeting him. The committee has sought testimony from both Clintons as part of its review of materials connected to the late financier, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Garcia also renewed calls for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify, alleging that Lutnick had not fully disclosed past contacts with Epstein. “We want to hear from Howard Lutnick,” Garcia said, questioning the secretary’s prior statements about his communications with Epstein.

Lutnick had publicly said he met Epstein once, as neighbors in New York City in 2005, and that he has avoided him since. However, after the Department of Justice released several million documents, Lutnick was forced to admit that he had communicated with the convicted pedophile as recently as 2012 when he traveled to Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Related: White House leans on GOPers in Congress to withhold Epstein files, says Rep. Robert Garcia

Related: Trump (not drag queens) appears in Epstein files & DOJ told him months ago, The Wall Street Journal reports

The Oversight Committee’s Republican chairman, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, has described the investigation as an effort to examine who may have had knowledge of or contact with Epstein and his associates. Republicans have kept Thursday’s deposition closed to the public.

Democrats, meanwhile, have argued that the inquiry should not single out one political figure and have pressed for broader disclosure of records tied to Epstein’s network. Garcia said Democrats would seek to ensure the investigation remains “nonpartisan,” while reiterating that Trump’s testimony should be part of that effort.

“Anyone that has any information — whether they’re Republicans or Democrats — we want a nonpartisan investigation,” he said. “And that’s going to include ensuring that President Trump comes before our committee.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

erika kirk blots her face with a tissue while sitting in the house gallery during the state of the union
National

Outraged Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens documentary labels Erika Kirk a ‘lesbian pedophile’

The far-right influencer for months accused the CEO of Turning Point USA of being involved in her husband, Charlie Kirk's, murder.

collage showing medical bandages in the shape of a chest binder
Transgender Health

'They better take away duct tape': Trans men say they'll keep binding despite FDA crackdown

Chest binders are a common first step to explore gender identity. Restricting them could push people back to unsafe DIY methods.

A man in a suit sits in a white chair. He is holding a microphone in his right hand and holding up both hands in a gesture. He is smiling.
National

Gov. Gavin Newsom again under fire for comments on trans athletes & pronouns

The California governor urged Democrats to be more "culturally normal."

​Harrison Browne and the US men's national hockey team at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 24, 2026.
News

'Heated Rivalry' star slams Olympic men’s hockey team for cozying up to Trump

Harrison Browne is not holding back in his critique of the men's national hockey team, who laughed at the gold medal-winning women's team.

More For You

How the Republicans’ SAVE America Act will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place

Voters make selections at their booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Republicans in Congress have cast the SAVE America Act as a straightforward effort to “protect election integrity,” with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it “commonsense” and saying it is supported by “more than 80 percent of the American people.” But civil rights advocates and voting law experts warn the bill would do far more than tighten verification rules: It would erect new barriers that disproportionately burden marginalized voters whose legal identities do not neatly align with government paperwork, while also blocking millions of eligible Americans from voting. Keep Reading →

21 states now limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two

Bathroom signs no gender neutral option
21 states limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two
Shuttershock Creative
Nearly half of the states in the country want to check what’s in your pants before you can use the bathroom. Two make using the facilities in line with a person’s gender identity a crime. Keep Reading →

Trump endorses self-described ‘Nazi-ish’ Texas Republican as Peter Thiel backs his bid for Congress

jace yarbrough

Jace Yarbrough is a Republican running for Congress in Texas.

Jace Yarbrough/Facebook
A Texas Republican congressional candidate who has said critics might call his views “bigoted and backward and oppressive and Nazi-ish” got a high-profile boost this week from President Donald Trump and is already drawing financial backing from Peter Thiel, the out gay tech billionaire and co-founder of Palantir Technologies. Keep Reading →

Colorado’s Jared Polis embraces Trump’s national governors’ White House dinner snub: a ‘badge of honor’

colorado gov. jared polis speaking behind the state seal and in front of an lgbtq pride flag

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a community gathering at the site of an attack against a group of people holding a vigil for kidnapped Israeli citizens in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, on June 4, 2025.

CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images
The winter meeting of the National Governors Association is usually a refuge from the louder dramas of Washington, D.C.: a few days of policy panels, side conversations about housing and health care, and the quiet choreography of federalism. This year, it opened instead with a reminder of how difficult it has become to keep even the rituals of governance free from the pull of spectacle in the second Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Project 2025 creator wants to ban gender-affirming care for trans adults

Kevin Roberts

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts

Screenshot via PBD Podcast
After successfully pushing unscientific bans against gender-affirming care for youth, the creator of Project 2025 wants to outlaw the life-saving treatment even for adults. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved