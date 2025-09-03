Scroll To Top
Politics

BREAKING: White House leans on GOPers in Congress to withhold Epstein files, says Rep. Robert Garcia

White House pressuring GOPers in Congress to withhold Epstein files, says Rep. Robert Garcia
Rep. Robert Garcia

"What is Donald Trump hiding?" the gay California Democrat said.

The White House is pressuring Republicans in Congress not to release the files involving Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex trafficker and a close associate of Donald Trump, says U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia.

“This is a huge cover-up,” Garcia, a gay Democrat from California, said in an interview posted by Aaron Parnas on X Wednesday. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have the power to release all the files, Garcia said. They have released some information, but almost all of it was already available to the public.

Just before the interview, survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse, many of whom were underage at the time, held a press conference on Capitol Hill urging the release of the Epstein files. “President Trump, you have so much influence and power in this situation,” said one of them, Anouska de Georgiou, according to CNN. “Please use that influence and power to help us.”

However, Trump has denied that he was close to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019. He has termed the issue a hoax. But there are photographs, documents, and other evidence of his association with Epstein.

“What is Donald Trump hiding?” Garcia told Parnas, noting that much of the information comes from Florida, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located. The congressman said he knows that White House staffers are calling Republicans in Congress and urging them not to sign on to a petition calling for the release of the files.

Just four Republicans have signed on so far, including strong Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene. “This is not about politics,” she said at the press conference. “This is a boiling point in American history.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
