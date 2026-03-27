Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Backlash grows after Pete Hegseth alters military general promotions list

Retired Space Force colonel Bree Fram and others warn the move could undermine merit-based promotions and military readiness.

pete hegseth sitting next to donald trump who has his eyes closed

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures as he speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Criticism is mounting after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth intervened in a routine military promotion process, removing four officers from a list of candidates recommended for elevation to one-star general. Critics say it breaks with longstanding norms and raises concerns about bias.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The decision, first reported by The New York Times, has drawn sharp rebuke from former military officials and advocates who argue that altering a vetted promotion slate risks politicizing a system designed to reward merit and performance.

Senior Army leaders told the Times they had supported the officers selected by the promotion board and pushed back internally against efforts to remove them, emphasizing that the candidates were qualified based on their records and that the process is meant to remain insulated from outside influence. The report described unusual internal friction, with military officials defending the integrity of the board’s recommendations even as civilian leadership moved to change the list.

Among the most forceful voices is retired Space Force Col. Bree Fram, who is now running for Congress in Virginia after being forced to retire from the military for being transgender. Fram described the move as “another outrageous abuse of power.”

Related: Ousted under Trump's trans military ban, retired Space Force Col. Bree Fram launches bid for Congress

Related: This transgender Space Force veteran’s service didn’t end when Trump’s military pushed her out

“The hypocrisy of Hegseth’s claimed focus on meritocracy is on full display with these removals,” Fram said in a statement. “If merit were truly the standard, the scrutiny would start at the top.” According to the Times, the four officers removed from the list include two women and two Black men.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told The Hill the report is “full of fake news from anonymous sources who have no idea what they’re talking about and are far removed from actual decision-makers within the Pentagon.”

Military promotion boards operate through a formalized process in which officers are evaluated on their records, leadership, and performance. The resulting lists are typically forwarded intact through the chain of command, with civilian leaders expected to accept or reject them as a whole rather than edit them individually.

For critics, that norm is not procedural trivia. It is a safeguard. Fram, who said she served on an officer promotion board, emphasized that members take an oath to assess candidates “without prejudice or partiality,” often deliberating over the smallest performance distinctions to determine who advances.

Related: Pete Hegseth mandates that all military service members watch his fratty Virginia speech to generals

Related: 7 times Pete Hegseth was the definition of toxic masculinity

Related: Trump Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth enacts harshest anti-trans military policies yet

“You accept an oath to serve without prejudice or partiality,” Fram said. “That means considering one thing: the records of the members up for promotion.”

Departing from that process, she argued, risks eroding confidence in the system and sending a chilling signal to service members about how advancement decisions are made. “It doesn’t surprise me that of the four officers he removed, two happened to be women, and the other two were African American,” Fram added.

The Pentagon has not fully explained the rationale for the removals, and it remains unclear whether the altered list will face additional scrutiny as it moves through the White House and Senate confirmation process.

“Hegseth has no right to strike down people because they do not fit his definition of what the ‘right kind of American' is,” Fram said. “That is bigotry, plain and simple. These officers, men, and women who have devoted their lives to our country deserve far better. The American people deserve better.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

south carolina legislature
States

South Carolina Senate passes bill restricting transgender students’ bathroom use

The proposal applies to public K-12 schools and extends to colleges in the Palmetto State.

a tennessee state trooper in shadow next to a window
States

Tennessee House passes de facto transgender registry bill

Republican lawmakers say it’s about health data. Critics say it’s about tracking trans people.

chris pappas speaking to people at a diner
Elections

Democrat Chris Pappas in dead heat with John Sununu in New Hampshire Senate race

An Emerson survey shows the gay Democratic congressman and former Republican senator virtually tied in the open-seat race to replace Jeanne Shaheen.

a plaque marking miami beach's former rainbow crosswalk
States

Cities in Texas and Florida install new rainbow walkways as Republicans crack down on Pride crosswalks

From San Antonio to Miami Beach, city officials are moving forward with Pride observations despite state efforts to strip them away.

More For You

Senior Trump officials seem to have no idea what ICE agents are supposed to be doing at airports

ice agents wandering around dulles international airport

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Dulles International Airport on March 24, 2026, in Dulles, Virginia.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Two of President Donald Trump’s top officials went on national television Sunday to defend a plan to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to U.S. airports. Instead, they revealed a striking lack of agreement about what those agents are supposed to do. Keep Reading →

Dallas destroys rainbow crosswalks under Texas mandate

cyclist crossing dallas rainbow crosswalk

A cyclist bikes past the rainbow crosswalks on Cedar Springs and Throckmorton St in Oak Lawn on May 1, 2020. The city had painted 10 new rainbow crosswalks on Cedar Springs between Douglas Ave and Oak Lawn Ave to celebrate the neighborhood’s status as the center of the LGBTQ community in Dallas.

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images
Early Monday morning, responding to a demand from the Texas Department of Transportation, crews showed up at a busy intersection in Dallas and got to work. Keep Reading →

Senate confirms brawler Markwayne Mullin to lead Homeland Security Department after Kristi Noem

homeland security secretary markwayne mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., nominee to be Homeland Security secretary, testifies during his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The Senate voted late Monday evening to confirm Sen. Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, elevating a close ally of President Donald Trump with a long record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights and a history of controversy to one of the most powerful posts in government. Keep Reading →

Record-breaking ‘No Kings’ protests expected as nationwide marches near

a person holding a sign that says no to tyrants, racists, usurpers, misogynysts and pedophiles and a person wearing a t-shirt that reads the only kings in america are drag kings

"No Kings" organizers are expecting millions to take to the streets on Saturday in opposition to Donald Trump's policies.

Guy Smallman/Getty Images
A nationwide wave of “No Kings” protests is set for this weekend, with organizers planning thousands of demonstrations across the United States on Saturday in what they expect will be one of the largest coordinated days of action yet against President Donald Trump’s second administration. Keep Reading →

Mormons remind trans members they aren’t welcome at temple rituals until detransition

mormon temple at sunset

The steeples at sunset during the annual holiday lights display at the Oakland, Calif., Mormon Temple on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images
The Mormon church updated its official principles to remind transgender members they will only be recognized in rituals by their “biological sex at birth.” Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved