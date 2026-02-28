Scouting America says transgender kids are still welcome after Pete Hegseth claimed they weren’t

Scouting America on Friday pushed back on claims by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the organization would limit membership based solely on sex assigned at birth, insisting that transgender youth remain welcome in its programs.

“We have transgender people in our program, and we’ll have transgender people in our program going forward,” President and CEO Roger Krone told The Associated Press.

The statement contradicts Hegseth’s claims that the organization is rolling back participation rules amid the Trump administration’s dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal agencies.

In a social media video posted Friday, Hegseth said Scouting America would “modify its policy to make clear that membership will be based solely on biological sex at birth and not gender identity,” adding that “the application must match the applicant’s birth certificate.”

He also said the organization would ensure “biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents."

Earlier in the video, Hegseth criticized the organization for having “welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership.” In a memo to members issued after the Department of Defense announcement, Krone wrote that “Scouting America will continue to welcome and serve all youth. That commitment is unwavering."

The memo does not specifically mention transgender youth. Instead, it emphasizes that eligibility requirements are unchanged. Under a section titled “What Is Not Changing,” the organization states that “Scouting will continue to welcome and serve all youth,” and that existing registration and youth-protection policies remain in place.

“It is important that our leadership - every one of you - recognize and reinforce Scouting’s unwavering commitment to delivering programs that benefit all youth," Krone wrote.

Several programmatic changes are coming. Scouting America will waive registration fees for children of active-duty, Guard, and Reserve service members beginning June 1. According to the statement, it will introduce a Military Service merit badge and discontinue the Citizenship in Society merit badge “to align with Executive Order 14173,” Trump’s “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” mandate. The organization will also dissolve its DEI committee to comply with the administration’s directive.

But the rules governing who can join, according to Krone, are not being altered.

The Advocate contacted Scouting America’s communications team for clarification on its policy regarding transgender scouts and how it reconciles that policy with Hegseth’s remarks. "Scouting America remains steadfast in our commitment to providing a place for all young people to learn, grow, and thrive. We will continue to welcome all youth into our programs," a spokesperson responded.

In recent years, Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, lifted bans on gay youth and leaders, opened its flagship program to girls, and, in 2024, rebranded as a coeducational organization. Those changes marked a significant shift for one of the nation’s oldest youth institutions.

“Importantly and unchanged, every family is welcome in Scouting,” Krone wrote. “Today, Scouting serves nearly one million youth from every corner of American life.”