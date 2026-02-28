Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Scouting America says transgender kids are still welcome after Pete Hegseth claimed they weren’t

"We have transgender people in our program, and we’ll have transgender people in our program going forward,” the group's CEO, Roger Krone, said.

kids holding antlers while in their scouting america uniforms

Scout Julia Harrison (C) holds a bundle of antlers for auction alongside fellow Scouts at the annual ElkFest antler auction on May 18, 2024, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Scouting America on Friday pushed back on claims by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the organization would limit membership based solely on sex assigned at birth, insisting that transgender youth remain welcome in its programs.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“We have transgender people in our program, and we’ll have transgender people in our program going forward,” President and CEO Roger Krone told The Associated Press.

Related: Pete Hegseth declares that Scouting America will eliminate transgender tolerance & diversity programs

The statement contradicts Hegseth’s claims that the organization is rolling back participation rules amid the Trump administration’s dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal agencies.

In a social media video posted Friday, Hegseth said Scouting America would “modify its policy to make clear that membership will be based solely on biological sex at birth and not gender identity,” adding that “the application must match the applicant’s birth certificate.”

He also said the organization would ensure “biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents."

Earlier in the video, Hegseth criticized the organization for having “welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership.” In a memo to members issued after the Department of Defense announcement, Krone wrote that “Scouting America will continue to welcome and serve all youth. That commitment is unwavering."

Related: Now is the time for scouting to fully embrace trans and nonbinary youth

Related: Why the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name and embracing everyone

The memo does not specifically mention transgender youth. Instead, it emphasizes that eligibility requirements are unchanged. Under a section titled “What Is Not Changing,” the organization states that “Scouting will continue to welcome and serve all youth,” and that existing registration and youth-protection policies remain in place.

“It is important that our leadership - every one of you - recognize and reinforce Scouting’s unwavering commitment to delivering programs that benefit all youth," Krone wrote.

Several programmatic changes are coming. Scouting America will waive registration fees for children of active-duty, Guard, and Reserve service members beginning June 1. According to the statement, it will introduce a Military Service merit badge and discontinue the Citizenship in Society merit badge “to align with Executive Order 14173,” Trump’s “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” mandate. The organization will also dissolve its DEI committee to comply with the administration’s directive.

But the rules governing who can join, according to Krone, are not being altered.

The Advocate contacted Scouting America’s communications team for clarification on its policy regarding transgender scouts and how it reconciles that policy with Hegseth’s remarks. "Scouting America remains steadfast in our commitment to providing a place for all young people to learn, grow, and thrive. We will continue to welcome all youth into our programs," a spokesperson responded.

In recent years, Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, lifted bans on gay youth and leaders, opened its flagship program to girls, and, in 2024, rebranded as a coeducational organization. Those changes marked a significant shift for one of the nation’s oldest youth institutions.

“Importantly and unchanged, every family is welcome in Scouting,” Krone wrote. “Today, Scouting serves nearly one million youth from every corner of American life.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kamala harris giving a speech
National

Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump’s Iran strikes ‘recklessness dressed as resolve’, dragging U.S. into war

"Congress must use all available power to prevent him from further committing us to this conflict," the former vice president said.

the u.s. capitol with a red stoplight in the foreground
National

Pete Buttigieg & Robert Garcia join chorus of leaders condemning Donald Trump’s ‘war of choice’ with Iran

“The President has launched our nation and our great military into a war of choice," the Afghanistan War veteran and former transportation secretary said.

people protesting after Florida's decision to cut off thousands from receiving affordable HIV meds
News

Florida suddenly cuts off 12,000 people from receiving their HIV meds


In a shocking move, the state’s Department of Health utilized its “11th hour” emergency rule just one day ahead of a lawsuit hearing.

kansas dirver license center
News

Two transgender men sue Kansas government over law voiding driver's licenses

“This legislation is a direct attack on the dignity and humanity of transgender Kansans,” Monica Bennett, ACLU of Kansas legal director, said.

More For You

Georgia education champion could be first Black out gay man to represent South in Congress

everton blair standing in the center aisle of a school bus

Everton Blair is running to be the first Black out gay man to represent the South in Congress.

Everton Blair for Congress
Many congressional districts need new representation, and one of them most in need is Georgia’s 13th, says Everton Blair, a Black gay man who is one of several candidates challenging the incumbent in the Democratic primary there. Keep Reading →

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks to the press ahead of a deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on February 26, 2026, in Chappaqua, New York.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The top Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Thursday called on Republicans to subpoena President Donald Trump to testify in their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files, arguing that the current president appears more frequently in the records than former President Bill Clinton. Keep Reading →

Chuck Schumer leads New York Democrats’ bill to protect Pride flags at Stonewall & national park sites

A woman and man in formal attire stand at a podium with microphones and look forward. They are outside the U.S. Capitol, with the building's rotunda clearly visible in the sky behind them.
From left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats from New York, host a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to protect the Pride flag at national park sites, including New York City's Stonewall National Monument, after the Trump administration previously ordered the flag removed from the historic LGBTQ+ landmark. Keep Reading →

Space Force colonel running for Congress slams Trump for making SOTU Medal of Honor awards ‘about himself’

donald trump speaking at the state of the union

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
Bree Fram, a retired Space Force officer and Democratic candidate for Congress in Virginia, delivered a blistering response to President Donald Trump’s more than 100-minute State of the Union address Tuesday night, accusing him of offering “delusion, division, and distraction” instead of solutions and arguing that Virginians deserve leaders who will “fight back” for everyday families. Keep Reading →

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved