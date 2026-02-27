Skip to content
Pete Hegseth declares that Scouting America will eliminate transgender tolerance & diversity programs

“These and other changes that scouting America’s leadership committed to,” the Defense Secretary said in a grievance-filled video.

pete hegseth holding a toy plane

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a model toy of a US Navy Blue ANgels F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet as he poses for a picture before the arrival of President Donald Trump for the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Scouting America will root out tolerance of transgender scouts, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It’s part of a series of compromises aimed at eliminating “diversity, equity, and inclusion” inside the youth organization, all agreed to in order to maintain a century-long partnership with the Department of Defense.

“These and other changes that scouting America’s leadership committed to,” Hegseth said in a six-minute online video, “will hopefully result in a rededication to the foundational ideals that have defined scouting for generations: duty to God and country, leadership, character, and service.”

Scouting America has not yet confirmed the changes Hegseth announced. But the organization has been in negotiations with the Secretary for months about a continued partnership, which allows scouting activities on military bases. For years, Eagle Scouts have also been eligible for an advanced rank upon enlisting in the military.\

In November, after Hegseth accused Scouting America of trying to "attack boy-friendly spaces,” a spokesperson for the organization told The Advocate that the group was "surprised and disappointed by [the] news about the potential policy change," especially given that “the Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation’s military going back more than a century."

“Scouting is and has always been a nonpartisan organization,” the spokesperson said. “Over more than a century, we’ve worked constructively with every U.S. presidential administration, Republican and Democrat, focusing on our common goal of building future leaders grounded in integrity, responsibility, and community service."

Changes include applications for Scouting now only including male or female genders, and the elimination of any recognition of gender identity. Hegseth said the organization, since 2012, had made several steps in violation of Defense Department values, including welcoming “the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism.”

He now says Scouting America has agreed to require all members, youth and adult alike, to identify themselves by the gender that appears on their birth certificate. "Along the way, standards were lowered and merit destroyed," Hegseth said.

He took the greatest issue with several policy changes made when Bob Gates, a former Defense Secretary for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, served as president of the organization.

Hegseth made clear he questions other decisions that are not being rolled back, most notably allowing girls to become scouts. That change prompted the organization to rename itself from the Boy Scouts of America to Scouting America in 2024.

“I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts as originally founded, a group that develops boys into men,” Hegseth said. “Maybe someday.” Hegseth, who has banned transgender people from the armed forces, faced a number of controversies during his Senate confirmation, including prior opposition to women serving in combat roles and LGBTQ+ service members wearing a uniform at all.

The intolerance of transgender identity was just one of several conditions met by Scouting America, he said.

Other changes include eliminating DEI efforts within the organization, including discontinuing the Citizenship in Society merit badge, which pushed “activism” and respect for diversity. The organization will also create a Military Service merit badge.

“Scouting will also make clear that biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents, anywhere like that,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that in six months, the Pentagon will review whether Scouting America has indeed complied with the department’s demands.

The Latest

people marching with a sign that reads hands off our books
News

LGBTQ+ stories take center stage nationwide on National Day of Reading in an era of book bans

“It should be a day that is a joyful reminder that storytelling is really powerful and it’s a tool for building empathy,” the Human Rights Campaign’s Cheryl Greene told The Advocate.

​Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign
Politics

Black LGBTQ+ leader derides Trump’s cuts to HIV funding after State of the Union

Kelley Robinson and other leaders spoke about Black groups stepping up to fill in dangerous gaps left by the Trump administration.

lio cundiff wearing a hat and a colorful sweatshirt
News

Transgender Chicago man hospitalized after saving baby from drowning in Lake Michigan

“I wasn’t going to let that baby die,” Lio Cundiff said.

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center
National

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

“The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump," Rep. Robert Garcia said.

More For You

Chuck Schumer leads New York Democrats’ bill to protect Pride flags at Stonewall & national park sites

A woman and man in formal attire stand at a podium with microphones and look forward. They are outside the U.S. Capitol, with the building's rotunda clearly visible in the sky behind them.
From left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats from New York, host a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to protect the Pride flag at national park sites, including New York City's Stonewall National Monument, after the Trump administration previously ordered the flag removed from the historic LGBTQ+ landmark. Keep Reading →

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →

How the Republicans’ SAVE America Act will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place

Voters make selections at their booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Republicans in Congress have cast the SAVE America Act as a straightforward effort to “protect election integrity,” with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it “commonsense” and saying it is supported by “more than 80 percent of the American people.” But civil rights advocates and voting law experts warn the bill would do far more than tighten verification rules: It would erect new barriers that disproportionately burden marginalized voters whose legal identities do not neatly align with government paperwork, while also blocking millions of eligible Americans from voting. Keep Reading →

21 states now limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two

Bathroom signs no gender neutral option
21 states limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two
Shuttershock Creative
Nearly half of the states in the country want to check what’s in your pants before you can use the bathroom. Two make using the facilities in line with a person’s gender identity a crime. Keep Reading →

Heritage Foundation hires conservative education advocate who previously appeared in gay adult films

corey deangelis

Corey DeAngelis admitted appearing in gay adult films less than two years before the Heritage Foundation hired him as an education research fellow.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr
The Heritage Foundation announced Thursday that it has hired Corey A. DeAngelis, a prominent anti-LGBTQ+ right-wing advocate for privatizing education, as a research fellow in its Center for Education Policy. The ultra-conservative group’s announcement follows a 2024 controversy after DeAngelis admitted to appearing in gay adult films under a pseudonym, which critics called hypocritical. Keep Reading →
