New York Republican governor candidate faces questions over the antigay company he keeps

A Republican candidate seeking to govern one of the nation's most influential states is facing growing criticism from LGBTQ + advocates and Democratic officials over his ties to politicians and activists who have opposed marriage equality , supported restrictions on LGBTQ+ visibility, and made remarks condemned as homophobic.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a close ally of President Donald Trump who is running for governor of New York , has increasingly drawn scrutiny over campaign appearances and political relationships with conservative figures whose views on LGBTQ+ rights have sparked controversy.

The criticism comes as LGBTQ+ rights remain a central flashpoint in American politics and as Republican candidates across the country continue to campaign on issues involving transgender rights, school policies, and public displays of LGBTQ+ identity.

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If elected, Blakeman would lead a state that helped shape the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, legalized same-sex marriages years before the U.S. Supreme Court did, and recently expanded constitutional protections for LGBTQ+ people through a voter-approved Equal Rights Amendment in 2024.

Democrats argue that Blakeman's political alliances raise questions about how he would approach those issues as governor.

"'100% MAGA' Bruce Blakeman is proving why he's Donald Trump's pick for New York governor: he'd rather fan the flames of bigotry, hatred, and straight up homophobia than stand up to Trump and MAGA," Hochul campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement to The Advocate. "Governor Kathy Hochul is fighting for the rights, freedoms, and dignity every New Yorker deserves, and she'll never back down to the far-right's attacks on LGBTQ+ New Yorkers."

Among the relationships drawing scrutiny is Blakeman's recent appearance with Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who sparked bipartisan backlash after posting that "homosexuality has no place in America." Ogles later deleted the post and blamed a staff member. He has also previously called for revisiting marriage equality after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Critics have also highlighted Blakeman's campaign appearances alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law, and Florida Rep. Randy Fine, who played a key role in advancing that legislation and has backed efforts to prohibit Pride flags on government property.

In 2024, he signed an executive order barring women's and girls' sports teams that include transgender athletes from using Nassau County athletic facilities. The policy drew national attention when Caitlyn Jenner traveled to Long Island to stand alongside Blakeman and publicly endorse the measure.

The executive order was challenged in court and ultimately struck down, but county lawmakers later approved similar legislation.

In April, Blakeman appeared at a Manhattan Republican gala alongside Ogles, who was honored by the Metropolitan Republican Club. According to Politico , Ogles has said that "Muslims don't belong in American society" and has led efforts targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, including calls to denaturalize and deport him. Blakeman's campaign declined to comment to Politico on Ogles' statements or their appearance together.

In a statement to The Advocate, Blakeman rejected criticism that he is aligned with efforts to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. "None of that is true," Blakeman said. "For years, New York law has recognized same-sex marriage, and as Governor I would do nothing to change that law."

Blakeman pointed to Jenner's support for his position on transgender athletes, saying she is "fully aware" of his views and came to Nassau County to endorse them publicly. "As Governor, my job is to protect people of every race, religion, ethnic group, and of all lifestyles and gender," Blakeman said. "That is an oath I hold sacred. I will never tolerate bullying of any child, including those who may be gay."

The Advocate reached out to Jenner for comment.

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Democrats have pointed to Blakeman's embrace of the New York State Conservative Party, which historically opposed marriage equality and campaigned against New York's Equal Rights Amendment, as well as his ties to Long Island Loud Majority, a conservative activist group that has protested LGBTQ+-themed books and displays in schools and libraries. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the organization an anti-government extremist group, citing what it describes as anti-LGBTQ+ activity.

State Assemblymember Tony Simone said those associations should concern voters.

"Bruce Blakeman thinks he can hide behind far-right homophobes in his run for governor – but New Yorkers see through his extremist agenda," Simone said in a statement to The Advocate. "Blakeman's campaigning with politicians who want to reverse marriage equality, ban pride flags, and erase LGBTQ+ people from public life. New Yorkers deserve better than a governor who would hand the keys to our rights over to bigots."

State Sen. Erik Bottcher, who is gay, similarly highlighted the race as a test of New York's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

"Pride Month is a celebration of how far we've come, but it's also a reminder of what's at stake," Bottcher said in a statement to The Advocate. "Bruce Blakeman has repeatedly aligned himself with the same Trump-style extremism that attacks LGBTQ+ people, targets our youth, and seeks to roll back rights that generations fought to secure."