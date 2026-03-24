Senate confirms brawler Markwayne Mullin to lead Homeland Security Department after Kristi Noem

The Senate voted late Monday evening to confirm Sen. Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, elevating a close ally of President Donald Trump with a long record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights and a history of controversy to one of the most powerful posts in government.

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Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, now oversees a sprawling agency that includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, placing him at the center of immigration enforcement and domestic security policy, after Trump fired his predecessor, Kristi Noem.

Related: House Oversight Dem Robert Garcia celebrates Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Now we don’t have to impeach her’

Mullin was confirmed in a 54–45 vote, with Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico crossing party lines to support him, while Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the lone Republican to vote no.

Related: GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin attacks Pete Buttigieg & Rachel Levine in defending Trump’s AG pick, Matt Gaetz



Related: LGBTQ+ celebs react to Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Put her in prison! Lock her up!’

Mullin voted against the Respect for Marriage Act and has been a vocal supporter of efforts to restrict transgender rights, including backing bans on trans athletes and defining sex in federal law as assigned at birth.

Mullin has drawn scrutiny for his behavior in office. In a 2023 Senate hearing, he challenged a witness to a fight, telling him to “stand your butt up,” before colleagues intervened.

Mullin, who was a plumber and briefly an MMA fighter, was inside the House chamber during the January 6, 2021, insurrection, as rioters attempted to break in, helping barricade doors, and was photographed hiding behind furniture as lawmakers took cover.