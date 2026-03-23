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Trump claims Democrats want to ‘change the sex of your kid’ during tarmac rant

Speaking before boarding Air Force One, Trump pushed anti-trans claims while urging passage of the SAVE Act after a Senate vote rejecting his demands.

donald trump speaking to reporters with microphones in front of air force one

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 23, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters Monday morning before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, delivered a familiar blend of grievance and policy demands, with transgender people once again at the center of his rhetoric.

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In a sprawling exchange, Trump cast Democrats as “destructive” and returned to a line he has used with increasing frequency by portraying support for trans rights as extreme.

“They’re fighting for men in women’s sports. They’re fighting for transgender for everybody,” Trump said. “Everybody go out, get your kid a nice operation, and change the sex of your kid.”

Related: Trump uses State of the Union to demonize transgender kids and their families

Related: Donald Trump, an actual threat to democracy, claims it’s transgender kids who are a ‘threat to democracy’

Related: Republicans rage after Trump appears to soften stance on trans care

The remarks echoed a phrase Trump has deployed repeatedly — “transgender for everybody” — a catchall that, as The Advocate has reported, functions less as a description of policy than as a political device.

On Monday, it came packaged alongside calls for stricter immigration enforcement and renewed pressure on Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a Republican-backed voting bill that would impose new identification and proof-of-citizenship requirements.

“Only settle if you get the Save America Act,” Trump said, urging allies not to compromise.

On Saturday, Senate Democrats blocked a GOP amendment that would have barred transgender girls and women from participating in female school sports, rejecting an effort to attach the provision to the SAVE Act. The amendment failed 49-41, part of a broader stalemate over the legislation, which lacks the 60 votes needed to advance.

LGBTQ+ advocates seized on that moment as both a warning and a reprieve.

Related: Donald Trump refuses to sign new laws until SAVE Act voting bill passes with added anti-trans provisions

Related: Donald Trump targets trans kids while abandoning Americans’ real needs around affordability

Related: 11 times Donald Trump has randomly brought up his ‘transgender for everybody’ obsession

“Things have really gone off the rails in the U.S. Senate and with this administration,” said David Stacy, vice president of government affairs at the Human Rights Campaign. “Despite the many crises at home and abroad, they’ve spent the weekend taking this already deeply unnecessary and harmful bill, the so-called SAVE Act, and attempting to load it up with attacks on transgender people.”

Stacy called the legislation “a dystopian nightmare designed to undermine our democracy and steal elections for generations to come,” adding that “the Senate has yet again rejected another attempt to attack trans youth.”

“For the good of all Americans, and especially trans folks, the Senate should stop wasting the country’s time and put this shameful legislation to bed once and for all,” he said.

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