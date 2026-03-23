Trump says ‘no masks’ for ICE agents at U.S. airports

President Donald Trump said Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to airports should not wear masks, even as he defended the practice during immigration operations.

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“I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after 9 a.m. EDT. “I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.”

The directive came as ICE agents began arriving Monday at major hubs, including Atlanta, New York’s JFK, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh, under an emergency plan to support the Transportation Security Administration during a Department of Homeland Security funding lapse.

Administration officials said the agents would not conduct immigration enforcement but would instead help manage passenger flow and provide general security support, freeing TSA officers for screening duties. The move follows weeks of staffing shortages, during which TSA officers worked without pay and reported higher callout rates.

The airport plan has drawn criticism from Democrats, labor groups, and civil liberties advocates, who say ICE agents lack aviation screening training and warn their presence could alarm travelers.

The deployment is happening as Congress remains deadlocked over DHS funding. Senate Democrats have pushed for a short-term funding bill paired with new limits on ICE, including requirements for visible identification, body cameras, and tighter rules on enforcement actions. Republicans and the White House have rejected those conditions, and Trump has tied broader negotiations to unrelated priorities, including a GOP-backed voting bill.