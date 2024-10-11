Scroll To Top
Politics

Republicans and Democrats are split on transgender rights — and it's impacting swing states

Stonewall LGBTQ Pride Festival Columbus Ohio Parade 2023 participants holding signs protect trans youth god is love
Eric Glenn/Shutterstock

Ohio's voters largely oppose protections for trans people. And yes, Ohio's voters are largely Republican.

Republicans don't support transgender rights — and in other news, water is wet.

An annual survey tracking the attitudes of voters in Ohio ,released Wednesday, found that a majority of the state's voters oppose protections for trans people. For context, Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly twice as much in Ohio, where unaffiliated voters are also more likely to vote in line with conservatives.

Nearly three-quarters (72.6 percent) of Ohio voters opposed gender-affirming care for minors, according to Baldwin Wallace University’s Ohio Pulse Poll, with an even higher amount (73.4 percent) opposing policies allowing trans minors to compete on sports teams that match their gender identity, both of which have been banned in the state.

The majority also supported bathroom bans, with 66.3 percent opposing trans people using public bathrooms that match their gender identity. In addition, 56.3 percent supported policies that would forcibly out trans students to their guardians.

When broken down by party, only 33.4 percent of Democrats strongly opposed gender-affirming care for minors, compared to 77 percent of Republicans. About the same strongly opposed trans athletes playing on teams aligning with their gender identity, at 37 percent of Democrats and 77.7 percent of Republicans.

The report surveyed 345 conservatives, 360 moderates, 163 liberals, and 39 who identified as "not sure." There are 817,063 registered Democrats in the state, according to party affiliation data from the Ohio Secretary of State, in comparison to 1,508,641 Republicans. There are 5,734,850 unaffiliated registered voters, with twice as many switching to Republican from Democrat since last year's report.

Despite this, a majority of Ohio's voters (60.9 percent) still support teaching students in sixth through 12th grades about sexual orientation, and 43.2 percent support teaching those grades about gender identity, with just slightly more opposing teaching about gender identity at 49.8 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently found that 3.3 percent of high school students in the country reported identifying as transgender in 2023, with another 2.2 percent stating they are questioning. Trans students had the highest likelihood of experiencing violence, poor mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and unstable housing in comparison to cisgender students.

The CDC recommended that schools implement policies supportive of LGBTQ+ students — policies opposite to those Ohio legislators have forced upon institutions — explicitly stating that when schools do so, "all students experience better mental health."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsEducationYouthYahoo FeedOhioNewsTransgenderHealth
baldwin wallace universitybathroom bandemocratseducationforced outinggender-affirming careohioohio pulse pollpollrepublicanssurveyswing statestransgender athletestransgender health caretransgender rightstransgender studentstransgender youthpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio