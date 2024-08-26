Scroll To Top
Politics

Ohio Republican could face disqualification under name change law aimed at trans candidates

Republican State Rep. Tex Fischer could face disqualification under name change law aimed at trans candidates
Facebook @State Rep.Tex Fischer/ Shutterstock Creative

Republican State Rep. Tex Fischer could be disqualified under the same law used to disqualify a transgender candidate, or even possibly removed from his seat.

A Republican representative in Ohio could be disqualified under an obscure name change law used earlier this year to target three transgender candidates.

Republican State Rep. Tex Fischer legally changed his name from Austin James Fischer to Austin James Texford Fischer in 2020, according to documents obtained by Cleveland.com. The 28-year-old, who is running in the state's 58th District after being appointed to the vacant seat in June, did not disclose the change on his petition for candidacy.

The 1995 Ohio law mandates that candidates disclose any name changes within the five years in their petition for candidacy, only including an exception that allows women to omit their maiden names if changed after marriage. The law has bee used to challenge three transgender candidates so far this year.

Arienne Childrey and Bobbie Brooke Arnold were allowed to remain on the ballot by their local election boards, but could still be forced to vacate their seats even after winning their elections for being in violation of state election statutes. The third candidate, Vanessa Joy, was disqualified.

Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman Chris Anderson has since filed a complaint with the Mahoning County Board of Elections, seeking to hold Fischer to the same standards. The Republican, now under investigation, could face disqualification and even removal from his seat, though officials have been uncertain of how to proceed.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is expected to meet in the coming weeks after a hearing on August 15 ended in a deadlock, with chairman Dave Betras noting the vagueness of the law.

“I hate being placed in this position, but the legislature and courts have placed us in this very position,” he said, according to local station WKBN.

There is currently a bill in the Ohio legislature that would address the issue: HB 467, introduced by Democratic Reps. Beryl Piccolantonio and Michele Grim, would create an exemption to candidates' disclosure of name changes. Until the law is clarified, Anderson argued that candidates should face the same consequences regardless of gender.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care what he calls himself," Anderson said, "My question is, does the law apply? Because if the law applies, then it needs to be applied equally."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawYahoo FeedTransgenderNews
arienne childreyaustin james fischeraustin james texford fischerbobbie brooke arnoldchris andersondave betraslegal name changemahoning countymahoning county democratic partyname change lawohiotex fischerthe mahoning county board of electionstransgender rightsvanessa joypolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio