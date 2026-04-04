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NYC’s most powerful transgender official is fighting intensifying anti-LGBTQ+ federal pressure

Appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Taylor Brown is confronting the Trump administration’s attacks on trans people and dismantling long-standing LGBTQ+ inequities.

taylor brown

Taylor Brown leads the New York City Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

FOX 5 New York/YouTube

The most powerful out transgender official in the New York City government is stepping into a new role with a dual mandate: respond to escalating political attacks on transgender people while dismantling long-standing inequality.

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Taylor Brown, a civil rights attorney appointed by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani to lead the city's newly created Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, says the work is both urgent and structural, and for her, deeply personal.

"When you think about the history of trans people, especially here in New York City, the birth of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement, trans women have been leading that," Brown told WNYC’s Morning Edition. "So I'm extremely proud, I'm honored."

Her appointment in March makes her the first out transgender person to lead a New York City agency.

Related: Mayor Mamdani appoints trans woman to run first-ever NYC Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs

Related: Here is New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's LGBTQ+ rights record

Brown said the office must first "meet the moment" as transgender people face mounting attacks at the federal level. "The transgender community across the country is under attack by various entities, including the federal government," she said. "We have to pay special attention to those needs as they are critical, vital, and urgent."

But she was clear that the work extends beyond immediate policy fights. The office's second, equally important mandate, she said, is confronting "long-standing inequities that have arisen from the historical treatment of LGBTQ people.” Those include inequities that span employment, housing, education, and law enforcement, and fall hardest on transgender people and LGBTQ+ people of color, she said.

Among her top priorities is protecting access to gender-affirming care, which she described in personal terms. "Gender-affirming care is lifesaving care for transgender people," Brown said. "It's something that saved my life."

Related: Zohran Mamdani will continue 'standing up' for transgender people as New York City mayor

Related: Zohran Mamdani, LGBTQ+ ally, wins New York City mayoral election and makes history

She also pointed to enforcement as a central tool, saying the office will work to ensure city agencies comply with anti-discrimination laws and to design programs that specifically address LGBTQ+ needs. "Programs created and funded by taxpayer money are addressing the unique needs of individuals and individual communities," she said.

For Brown, the moment carries both historical weight and historical urgency. “These are not things that happened overnight," she said. "But I look at this office as a firm commitment by the mayor to really dig in and tackle these entrenched disparities."

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