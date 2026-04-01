Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Idaho governor signs law making transgender bathroom use a felony

Gov. Brad Little signed the measure on Transgender Day of Visibility as advocates rallied outside the statehouse.

brad little

Gov. Brad Little of Idaho signed a law making the use of bathrooms by transgender people a crime.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, signed a bill Tuesday criminalizing transgender people for using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity, enacting one of the nation’s most sweeping restrictions on public accommodations and marking a new phase in the state’s effort to regulate where transgender people can exist in public life.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Little signed House Bill 752 at about 4:50 p.m., according to a daily tracking log released by the governor’s office. Idaho advocate Nikson Mathews said the governor acted as activists gathered outside the statehouse for a Transgender Day of Visibility rally.

“He signed it while we held a TDOV rally out front,” Mathews told The Advocate.

Related: Idaho’s bathroom bill leaves transgender men like me with an impossible choice: jail or violence

Related: Idaho Senate Republicans send extreme anti-transgender bathroom bill with felony penalties to governor

Related: Idaho Republicans pass bill making it a felony for transgender people to use public bathrooms

The law makes it a crime to “knowingly and willfully” enter a restroom or changing facility that does not align with one’s sex assigned at birth in a government building or place of public accommodation. A first offense is punishable by up to one year in jail. A second conviction within five years can be charged as a felony, carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

Transgender residents say that the law doesn't give them a choice. In an op-ed for The Advocate, Mathews described what that means in practice as a daily calculation between two risks. “Do I feel like going to jail, or do I feel like being attacked?” they wrote.

Advocacy groups condemned the measure as punitive and dangerous.

“Sending someone to prison just for using the bathroom is nothing but pure, unfiltered cruelty,” said Delphine Luneau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign. “Anti-equality Idaho officials have displayed exactly that kind of animosity by passing a law that would put transgender people behind bars for using the restroom and subject people to harassment and discrimination in the most private of spaces. This is a blatant and unconscionable attack on their own constituents that risks ruining the lives of innocent people while doing nothing to address the actual concerns of Idaho families.”

The legislation cleared the Idaho Senate on Thursday after passing the House, moving from introduction to enactment at an unusual pace for a bill carrying criminal penalties.

Law enforcement groups had warned the measure would be difficult to enforce. Organizations, including the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, said it could place officers in the position of determining a person’s “biological sex” or weighing whether someone qualifies for an exception, decisions critics say are inherently subjective.

Related: Idaho Senate takes up bill to jail trans people for using public bathrooms

Related: Idaho Republicans pass House bill forcing doctors to out transgender kids

Related: Idaho Senate Republicans rush toward passing transgender bathroom criminalization bill

The Idaho Sheriff’s Association urged lawmakers to require that individuals first be asked to leave a facility before police are called. Lawmakers declined to adopt that change.

The law includes a series of exceptions for emergency response, medical assistance, or when no reasonable alternative facility is available, but critics argue that those carve-outs do little to resolve the fact that the law criminalizes presence rather than conduct.

It arrives as part of a broader legislative push in Idaho targeting transgender people, including restrictions on bathroom access in schools, efforts to limit Pride flags on government property, and proposals critics say could force the outing of transgender students.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kristi noem waving
Opinion

Now Kristi Noem wants privacy

After the former DHS secretary’s husband, Bryon Noem, was accused of having a secret cross-dressing fetish, she no longer wants to be the center of attention, writes Josh Ackley.

u.s. supreme court with flower bed
Opinion

The Supreme Court just handed conversion therapy a new license for violence

The high court has opened the door for dangerous harm to kids, writes Josh Ackley.

lgbtq library books
States

Tennessee board fires library director who refused to comply with LGBTQ+ book purge

The Rutherford County Library board terminated Luanne James after she said she would not comply with censorship directives.

The Meta logo appears on a smartphone screen in front of a screen showing icons for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other Meta apps.
News

Meta continues using transphobic company language despite its Oversight Board’s warning

For nearly a year, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has been dragging its feet on removing an anti-trans term from its policies.

More For You

South Carolina Senate passes bill restricting transgender students’ bathroom use

south carolina legislature

South Carolina Republicans are focused on restricting the rights of transgender kids.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill restricting transgender students’ access to bathrooms and locker rooms, advancing legislation that reflects a widening shift in how Republican-led states are regulating the everyday lives of trans people and aligning with a growing number of Republican-led states adopting similar policies. Keep Reading →

Idaho Senate Republicans send extreme anti-transgender bathroom bill with felony penalties to governor

idaho gov. brad little

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will now decide whether it shall be a crime in Idaho for transgender people to use a public bathroom.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Idaho Senate on Friday afternoon passed a GOP-backed bill that would criminalize transgender people for using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity, sending the measure to Gov. Brad Little for his signature. It is one of the harshest anti-trans measures in the U.S. Keep Reading →

Cities in Texas and Florida install new rainbow walkways as Republicans crack down on Pride crosswalks

a plaque marking miami beach's former rainbow crosswalk

A plaque marks "The Rainbow Crosswalk", the intersection where the Florida Department of Transportation removed the LGBTQ+ rainbow paver crosswalk and replaced it with black pavement on October 6, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.

oe Raedle/Getty Images
City leaders in San Antonio plans will unveil new rainbow sidewalks as part of a Pride celebration this week. The act comes even as Texas cracks down on other decorated walkways across the Lone Star State. Keep Reading →

Idaho Senate Republicans rush toward passing transgender bathroom criminalization bill

restroom with a female symbol

Idaho Republicans are trying to make it a crime for transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

Andy Stagg/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The Idaho Senate is poised to vote as soon as Thursday evening on a bill that would criminalize transgender people for using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity, advancing legislation that has already cleared the state House. Keep Reading →

‘God made trans people’ billboards hit Kansas highways after state revokes transgender people’s IDs

a billboard that reads god made trans people paid for by mayday.health

God Made Trans People billboards are showing up along highways in Kansas.

Courtesy Liv Raisner
A new billboard campaign declaring “God Made Trans People” is rolling out across Kansas highways just weeks after the state took the extraordinary step of invalidating transgender residents’ driver’s licenses. That development has left many navigating daily life without a valid ID or with an identification that no longer reflects who they are. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved