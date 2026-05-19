Trump slammed as 'most corrupt president' ever at gathering of left-leaning leaders

As Democrats met in Washington, D.C. , on Tuesday for the Center for American Progress (CAP) Ideas Conference — a center-left gathering of pundits and politicians — the mood inside the ballroom oscillated between campaign-year optimism and constitutional alarm.

The party’s rising figures spoke repeatedly about affordability, health care costs, and economic anxiety. But threaded through nearly every major conversation was the belief that President Donald Trump’s second administration is not merely testing political norms, but actively stress-testing the machinery of American democracy itself.

That tension came into sharp focus during two closely watched appearances, one featuring U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California , and the other by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger in conversation with MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart.

Garcia, appearing alongside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a panel moderated by MS NOW’s Ari Melber, delivered one of the conference’s most blistering indictments of the Trump administration.

“This is the most corrupt president and the most corrupt administration in the history of our country. Period,” the Democrat declared.

The congressman’s comments came one day after the Trump administration announced a controversial settlement creating a nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns. The deal allows a commission appointed by Trump allies to distribute taxpayer-funded compensation to people who claim they were targeted by the federal government, potentially including January 6 defendants and Trump associates. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and government watchdogs, have condemned the arrangement as an unprecedented political slush fund.

Garcia repeatedly referenced that settlement during the panel, accusing Trump of transforming federal power into a system of political patronage and personal enrichment.

“The idea,” Garcia said, “is he is literally stealing the hard-earned labor and funds of the American people and directly funneling it back to himself.” The panel frequently returned to recent immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, where Frey described ICE operations as acts of intimidation that destabilized entire neighborhoods. Garcia invoked the backlash to those operations as proof that aggressive federal overreach can still trigger public resistance.

“What happened in Minneapolis,” Garcia said, “is actually what began in motion why Kristi Noem is no longer the secretary of DHS.”

Frey compared the expanding role of ICE under Trump to the SS, the paramilitary organization that enforced Nazi rule in Germany. He warned that federal immigration authorities could eventually be deployed near polling places or used to intimidate voters.

Garcia, himself an immigrant who became the first out gay immigrant elected to Congress, also acknowledged that Democrats have struggled to communicate clearly on immigration.

“We lost the plot over the last 10 years,” Garcia said, arguing that Democrats should embrace both humane immigration reform and border security.

Still, Garcia insisted Democrats cannot allow forward-looking economic messaging alone to define the midterms.

“A key part of our agenda has to be the party of fighting corruption,” he said.

Spanberger’s conversation with Capehart reflected another challenge confronting Democrats: how to reassure exhausted voters that government can still function.

The Virginia governor spent much of the discussion outlining her administration’s affordability agenda, including efforts to lower housing costs, cap insulin expenses, crack down on prescription drug middlemen, and expand paid family leave.

But the interview’s most striking moment came when Capehart asked whether she feared Trump or federal agents attempting to intimidate voters in future elections.

“Very concerned,” Spanberger replied immediately.

Then, in what appeared to be an unscripted announcement from the stage, Spanberger said she planned to issue an executive order providing guidance to Virginia election officials and state employees on how to respond to potential voter intimidation involving federal agents at polling sites.

“Throughout history, we have seen efforts at intimidating voters,” Spanberger said. “My worry is that we will continue to see those heightened.”

Capehart also pressed Spanberger on tensions with organized labor after she vetoed collective bargaining legislation for public workers despite campaigning as a labor ally. Spanberger defended the decision as a practical dispute over implementation rather than ideology, citing her support for minimum wage increases, paid family leave legislation, and other worker protections.

Even discussions about Virginia’s economy eventually circled back to democracy. Spanberger sharply criticized the Virginia Supreme Court for overturning the state’s voter-approved redistricting overhaul, arguing the decision nullified the will of millions of voters.

“We have to prove the point by winning,” she said.