Here is New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's LGBTQ+ rights record

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, brings a strong record of support for LGBTQ+ rights to the office.

Mamdani, a Democrat, began serving as a member of the New York State Assembly in 2021, representing the 36th District, covering parts of Queens. In his first session, he fought for the repeal of the state’s anti-loitering law that was nicknamed “Walking While Trans.” It was often used against transgender women of color, supposedly for engaging in sex work, whether or not they were doing so. Trans and gender-nonconforming people could be stopped by police for even wearing a skirt or standing on the sidewalk at a point other than a taxi stand or bus stop. A bill passed that repealed parts of the law, and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it.

Also early in his term, Mamdani cosponsored the Gender Recognition Act, making it easier to change one’s gender on official documents and offering a gender-neutral X option. It passed, and Cuomo signed it into law in June 2021.

In 2023, with actions against gender-affirming care stepping up in conservative states, Mamdani supported New York’s shield law, which prohibits law enforcement and other state officials from cooperating with investigations into this care from other states as long as the care provided is legal in New York. The law covers abortion as well. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s successor, signed the legislation.

Last year, Mamdani contributed a column to the Queens Daily Eagle urging New York State residents to vote in favor of Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment that safeguards abortion rights and “closes loopholes in New York’s constitution so that New York lawmakers cannot create discriminatory policies,” as he wrote. While this and other rights are protected in state law, that can change, while it is harder to change a state constitution.

“New York’s constitution currently only provides protections based on race, creed, color, and religion — leaving seniors, disabled community members, pregnant New Yorkers, and our LGBTQIA+ neighbors behind,” he explained. “With Prop 1, lawmakers will no longer be able to enact discriminatory laws targeting our neighbors based on who they are, what they look like, who they love, or the healthcare they need.” Voters approved it in the November 2024 election.

In May of this year, Mamdani announced a plan to protect LGBTQ+ New York City residents should he become mayor. It includes expansion and protection of gender-affirming care, with $65 million going to providers; the creation of an Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs; and making the city a sanctuary for the community.

“New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trumpʼs assault on trans rights,” he wrote on Instagram. He also noted that economic troubles and rising prices have disproportionately affected this population, as they have “higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city.” He has promised to address this too.

In October, he released an ad telling the story of trans activist Sylvia Rivera and further promising to protect trans people. “Since taking office, Donald Trump has waged a scorched-earth campaign against trans people,” Mamdani said in the ad. “The man with the most power has expended enormous energy targeting those with the least. New York will not sit idly by while trans people are attacked. We’ll deploy hundreds of lawyers to combat Trump’s hate. … We can’t bring Sylvia back, but we can honor her memory by building a city where trans New Yorkers are cherished. In a time of darkness, New York must be the light.” His ad came at a time when some Democrats have backed away from support from trans rights.

Also in October, he went on Fox News to apologize for his comments in 2020 calling the New York Police Department “racist” and “anti-queer.” He said he had met with many officers to apologize face to face, but he wanted to go public. At the same time, he expressed sympathy for “the Black and brown New Yorkers who have been victims of police brutality and “the Muslim New Yorkers in my district who were surveilled on the basis of their faith.”

Mamdani received some criticism from Cuomo for meeting with anti-LGBTQ+ leaders such as Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister of Uganda, and New York City imam Siraj Wahhaj, who endorsed Mamdani. Cuomo also said Mamdani should renounce his Ugandan citizenship; he was born there and moved to the U.S. at age 7. Mamdani said he would not have met with Kadaga if he knew of her views. Of Wahhaj, a spokesperson for Mamdani said Cuomo appeared more interested in “talking about what people Zohran has taken photos with than explaining what he actually plans to do as mayor for the LGBTQ community.”

Last weekend, Mamdani made a surprise campaign stop at a Brooklyn gay bar, Papi Juice. Visiting about 1 a.m. Sunday, he spoke from the DJ booth, saying, "In a city where so much is about struggle, it's so important to have a space for joy," He added, "It is an honor to be the first mayoral candidate to ever be in Papi Juice. Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you at the polls on Tuesday."