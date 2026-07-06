Gavin Newsom signs budget with $26M safety net for trans youth care amid Trump cuts

California said it will set up a safety net to protect transgender youth if the federal government won’t. A state budget just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom includes $26 million in one-time funding to protect access to healthcare for trans youth, according to LAist. Another $30 million was budgeted to cover funding gaps for providers after the Trump administration cut funding to the state’s Medi-Cal program and other revenue sources.

“This historic investment will help keep care accessible, support the providers doing this lifesaving work, and remind trans young people that California will not abandon them,” said Kathy Moehlig, TransFamily Support Services’ director, in a statement to the media outlet.

Related: California bill introduced to seal adults' gender transition documents

Newsom touted the budget as evidence that states can budget responsibly and ensure vital services remain available to the public.

“For decades, we’ve been told that government has to choose between balancing the books and investing in people. California proved that’s a false choice,” Newsom said.

“This budget reflects years of disciplined decisions that built historic reserves, paid down debt, strengthened our economy, and made transformational investments in education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, and opportunity. We’re leaving California stronger than we found it — and leaving the next generation a state that’s fiscally sound, economically dominant, and ready for whatever comes next.”

The governor didn’t specifically address support for transgender health care services. LAist reported that Newsom’s approval came after months of budget negotiations as California worked to close years of shortfalls. His initial proposal did not include the gender-affirming care fund, but lawmakers restored it, and the funding remained in the final budget.

But LGBTQ+ advocacy groups had lobbied the California Assembly to include the funding. A coalition of groups suggested the dollar amount was needed to protect access to medically necessary health care for transgender, gender-expansive, and intersex residents of California.

Related: Families sue Southern California hospital system for withholding care from transgender youth

“Transgender health care remains legal and medically necessary in California, and our state has a responsibility to ensure those protections are real in practice. When communities face targeted federal attacks, California has stepped up before to protect access to care and uphold our values. This is no different,” Tony Hoang, Executive Director of Equality California, said in February. “The Governor and Legislature should act to stabilize providers, protect patients, and ensure transgender youth and their families are not left without options.”

Advocacy groups cheered the inclusion of the spending in the final budget.

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom, policymakers, and advocates who took action to protect access to care for our community in California. Our organization will continue to fight to protect and support our community. Our policy team will continue to track the implementation of these funds, and ensure that these funds continue to support the livelihood of our community across the state,” said Bamby Salcedo, president and CEO of The TransLatin@ Coalition.