Trans icon Candy Darling's story is coming to the big screen

Bettman Collection / Getty Images

Candy Darling with Andy Warhol in New York, 1971

Fifty years after her death, the legendary actress and Andy Warhol museis having a moment — and we’re so here for it.

If Candy Darling were still with us, she would celebrate her 80th birthday this November. But the trailblazing actress died of lymphoma at age 29 in March 1974. Now, 50 years after her death, there’s renewed interest in this trans changemaker’s story with a new book and an upcoming biopic.

Darling, who was born in Queens, N.Y., became one of Andy Warhol’s most notable “Superstars,” the name for his entourage of artists and performers, many of whom were queer and/or gender-nonconforming. She met the renowned pop artist Warhol in 1967 and is immortalized in his art films Flesh and Women in Revolt.

Warhol wasn’t the only one who saw Darling as a muse. The blond beauty was a mainstay in the New York art scene and inspired many other popular artists of the time. She’s the subject of the Velvet Underground song “Candy Says” and is mentioned in the Rolling Stones’ “Citadel” and Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side.”

Like many trans pioneers of yesterday and today, Darling had a rocky road to fame, and she never truly achieved the mainstream stardom she so deeply desired. A difficult childhood led Darling to immerse herself in Hollywood fantasy at a young age, yearning for the spotlight. She idolized and studied silver screen goddesses like Kim Novak and Marilyn Monroe, whose manner of speaking she appeared to emulate. Still, Darling worked hard to create her own signature brand of glamour and beauty.

“Her obsession with her appearance was not rooted in narcissism,” author Cynthia Carr writes in her book Candy Darling: Dreamer, Icon, Superstar, which was released this year. “It was how she affirmed her female identity in a world where there was very little support for even the idea of gender fluidity.”

A promo shot of Candy Darling in 1971 for Andy Warhol's play, 'Vain Victory: the Vicissitudes of the Damned'Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

Until recently, the most that was publicly known about Darling came from the 2010 documentary Beautiful Darling, produced by her dear friend and longtime roommate Jeremiah Newton. While that tribute gave viewers an intimate glimpse via interviews and archival film footage, Carr’s book delves even deeper into Darling’s inner life, accessing previously unreleased diaries and personal papers. The author also conducted nearly 100 interviews with Darling’s friends and associates to assemble an accurate and complete picture of her life and story.

In addition to the book, producer and directory Zackary Drucker (Transparent, The Lady and the Dale) is set to direct a biopic about Darling with John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) attached as an executive producer. Barbie’s Hari Nef is set to star as Darling. That Drucker and Nef are both trans adds exciting new layers of authenticity and humanity to Darling’s story.

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to amplifying the history of trans and queer icons, and their impact in shaping art and culture for everyone,” Drucker said in a statement. “Candy Darling is at the top of this list.

“She was one of the first trans people I encountered as a young film cinephile, and her presence has continued to capture my imagination ever since,” Drucker continued. “Candy’s indelible impact as a fierce and glamorous silver screen goddess forged a path for trans people to exist in cinema. It is an absolute honor to direct Candy’s life story.”

'Barbie' actress Hari Nef is set to play Candy Darling in the upcoming biopic about the trans trailblazerKathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

