Democrats need to urge Americans to calculate their 2026 health care costs now

In a deeply divided America, people seem to care more about an issue that will impact the whole country when it costs them more individually.

The vast majority of people in both major political parties believe, factually, that grocery prices are too high, housing costs too much, and health care is unaffordable. In the current battle with Republicans over keeping Affordable Care Act tax credits in place for millions in 2026, Democrats need to arm themselves with this last point, abandon the typical partisan squabbling, and avoid just blaming the other side. If Democrats are to win over Republicans on restoring health care savings at stake during this current government shutdown, they need to unify on a message urging every American to estimate their 2026 health care costs now — and show them how to do it.

Even after the dispute over whether to let ACA tax credits expire at the end of the year led to the government shutdown last week, some Republican lawmakers have refused to vote on legislation that sets out terms for extending them. Allowing the tax credits to expire would mean that the millions of Americans who rely on the subsidies to afford insurance premiums would likely face significantly higher out-of-pocket health care costs in 2026. The financial toll could ironically be much worse for citizens in Republican-majority states.

Now, Democrats have the rare opportunity to unify the electorate with facts, rather than political rhetoric, while pressuring Republicans to keep the credits in place in 2026 and beyond. By showing Democratic and Republican constituents alike the official tools available to help them assess their future health care costs and encouraging them to estimate their expenses for 2026, lawmakers can convince all sides of the electorate to join them. They can activate constituents of all types to vocalize their concerns about the long-term affordability of health care to their representatives — calls that will grow louder and more impactful as higher estimates start piling up.

Then, these same Democratic leaders need to start sharing the stories of constituents who have come forward to express concern over higher costs in emails, social media posts, and media interviews. In showcasing the accounts of everyday individuals, lawmakers can get people to realize that they need to stop listening to “blame the Democrats” propaganda put out by the White House and some congressional Republicans and find out how they could also be impacted by rising health care costs. Armed with the truth, voters can act and join the effort to stop the unaffordable increases from happening.

Here are the steps Democrats should be encouraging every American to take to estimate health care cost increases in 2026.

Review your current coverage.

Take a close look at your current health insurance plan, including the subsidies you receive. Contact your health insurance provider or marketplace to understand how changes in funding could affect your 2026 premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

Use the tools at your disposal.

Democrats should encourage Americans not to wait to plug their information into available estimators and see how the expiration of tax credits could affect their overall expenses.

HealthCare.gov’s tax tool will show you how much you’ll owe — or save — if the rules change at the end of 2025. This tool helps people calculate their premium tax credit when their Form 1095-A has missing or incorrect second lowest cost Silver plan (SLCSP) premium amounts. It’s invaluable for anyone who received advance premium tax credits and needs to reconcile those figures for tax purposes. Now, it can be used to see how much premiums will be in 2026 if the tax credits expire.

Accurately estimating your income and household size are critical for planning. HealthCare.gov’s income and household information guide walks you through the process, ensuring you have the right numbers to determine your premium tax credit eligibility and anticipate changes in your health care costs.

Consider alternative coverage options.

Without subsidies, your health insurance plan may no longer be affordable. Explore other coverage options — like catastrophic plans or employer-sponsored insurance — that could offer better rates for your situation.

The expiration of ACA tax credits is a nationwide issue that is still unfamiliar to many of the Americans who could be most impacted in 2026. However, Democrats have the power — even in the minority — to demonstrate why constituents need to stand with them to retain the health care credits.

By encouraging every American to estimate their future health care expenses and highlighting individuals’ stories, Democrats can help restore a democratic approach to handling the budget and this policy battle. Democratic and Republican representatives will unify when faced with constituents who are angry and dismayed because of estimated cost increases for 2026 and take steps to keep health care affordable for the foreseeable future. This is how a democracy works.

Michael Dru Kelley is a writer, a media entrepreneur, and a cofounder and a principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. Michael writes often on citizen responsibility in climate change, equality, and politics. Michael can be followed on Instagram @cleanfoodscook and his forthcoming food brand, social handles, and cookbook, www.comfortfoodsmadeclean.com. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.