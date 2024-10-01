Scroll To Top
Voices

equalpride's CEO Mark Berryhill on the importance of LGBTQ+ History Month

LGBTQ parade marches through New York City on Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day 1971
Yigal Mann/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As we step into October, we welcome LGBTQ+ History Month — a time to reflect, recognize, and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout history. This month isn't just about looking back; it's about honoring the legacy of those who came before us, acknowledging the strides we've made, and, most importantly, reaffirming our commitment to a future where every voice in our community is heard, respected, and valued.

At equalpride, we are proud to stand as the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ media company, a platform and a home for authentic storytelling, journalism, and representation. Throughout our journey, we have been inspired by the resilience, courage, and creativity of our community — stories of activists who pushed boundaries, artists who redefined culture, and everyday heroes who lived boldly and authentically despite the odds.

Marchers on Market Street in the SF LGBTQ Pride Parade 2023Hlib Shabashnyi/Shutterstock

These stories resonate and inspire us as we face a moment of reckoning. Across the nation, there is an alarming increase in anti-LGBTQ+ bills and rhetoric — attempts to roll back the hard-won rights and protections our community has fought for. It’s a stark reminder that progress is never guaranteed; it’s a fight we must continue every day.

But if history has taught us anything, it's that our community has always risen above adversity. We have faced dark times before, and every time we do, we emerge stronger. Progress may face obstacles, but it has an undeniable momentum.

Love always wins. Our team at equalpride is committed to continuing this legacy through our work. We believe in amplifying diverse voices, telling stories that inspire, and creating a world where LGBTQ+ history is seen, valued, and understood by all. We invite you to join us in celebrating this month by engaging with our content, supporting LGBTQ+ organizations, and taking time to reflect on the many ways that our community has shaped — and continues to shape — the world.

Let’s celebrate this History Month by honoring our past, uplifting the present, and standing united as we forge a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

With pride,

Mark Berryhill

CEO, equalpride

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Mark Berryhill

