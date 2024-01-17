Happy Tuesday!

👑 Jason DeShazo, known as Momma Ashley Rose in the drag community, is looking to create an LGBTQ+ center for young people. As founder of the Rose Dynasty Foundation, DeShazo has faced neo-Nazi protesters and other threats. But that's not stopping DeShazo. He told The Advocate that he recently participated in a Christmas parade over the holidays that reaffirmed his commitment.



“I remember standing on the back of this float, dressed like Queen Frostine from Candyland, looking out and watching teenagers and adults light up, their faces just light up and glow when they realized it was a drag queen on the float,” he said. "That’s why I do this work.” 👑

💻 Do you know if the social media you use fights hate speech toward LGBTQ+ people? There's been a recent push to crack down on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on these platforms, and some companies — like Spoutible and Post — are pointing to the work of LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD as helping them see the rainbow-colored light. 🌈

🏛️ The U.S. Supreme Court refused to look at a case involving transgender students' access to bathrooms. In doing so, the high court maintained a lower court ruling that allows transgender students in Indiana to use facilities corresponding to their gender identity. As more legal challenges are made against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed last year, there is a growing chance that the court will eventually wade into these issues.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex





Meet the Florida drag queen advocating for safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth Black Rose Photography

Elton John is the latest EGOT club member after winning an Emmy Monday night Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Club Q shooter faces federal hate-crimes charges, possibility of death penalty RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images