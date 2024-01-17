Scroll To Top
01/16/24

Happy Tuesday!

👑 Jason DeShazo, known as Momma Ashley Rose in the drag community, is looking to create an LGBTQ+ center for young people. As founder of the Rose Dynasty Foundation, DeShazo has faced neo-Nazi protesters and other threats. But that's not stopping DeShazo. He told The Advocate that he recently participated in a Christmas parade over the holidays that reaffirmed his commitment.

“I remember standing on the back of this float, dressed like Queen Frostine from Candyland, looking out and watching teenagers and adults light up, their faces just light up and glow when they realized it was a drag queen on the float,” he said. "That’s why I do this work.” 👑

💻 Do you know if the social media you use fights hate speech toward LGBTQ+ people? There's been a recent push to crack down on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on these platforms, and some companies — like Spoutible and Post — are pointing to the work of LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD as helping them see the rainbow-colored light. 🌈

🏛️ The U.S. Supreme Court refused to look at a case involving transgender students' access to bathrooms. In doing so, the high court maintained a lower court ruling that allows transgender students in Indiana to use facilities corresponding to their gender identity. As more legal challenges are made against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed last year, there is a growing chance that the court will eventually wade into these issues.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex


Conversion therapy content is being banned by social media companies thanks to the work of LGBTQ+ group

Shutterstock

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review school transgender bathroom policies

Shutterstock

Meet the Florida drag queen advocating for safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

Black Rose Photography

Watch Jennifer Coolidge thank 'all the evil gays' in hilarious Emmys acceptance speech

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Idaho Republicans push bill that could label gay book characters 'sexually explicit'

Shutterstock

Vivek Ramaswamy quits GOP race. Here's how transphobic he was on the campaign trail

Shutterstock

Elton John is the latest EGOT club member after winning an Emmy Monday night

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Club Q shooter faces federal hate-crimes charges, possibility of death penalty

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Look, queer trivia!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What state reportedly has the most LGBTQ+ people?

Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What else you should be reading:

