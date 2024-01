As LGBTQ+ people try to live their digital lives on social media platforms, recent studies show they often are exposed to harm caused by what advocates say is social media platforms’ inadequate protections for LGBTQ+ users. From encountering hate speech to misinformation, the digital landscape can be challenging. Now, some leading social media companies are stepping up their efforts to safeguard queer users.

Several prominent social media companies have updated their policies to explicitly ban the endorsement or promotion of conversion therapy, a practice that has been widely discredited and aims to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. One recent company is Spoutible, which has blocked conversion therapy-friendly content.



Christopher Bouzy, the founder and CEO of Spoutible, confirmed to The Advocate that the company implemented its conversion therapy ban last Tuesday, joining a growing list of social media platforms making similar policy updates to protect LGBTQ+ people.

The adoption of these new guidelines can be attributed to GLAAD’s advocacy efforts, according to many of the companies. The organization has engaged with media and social media companies to promote best practices around LGBTQ-related content. The organization’s Social Media Safety Program has urged platforms to revise their community guidelines. Spoutible and Post, two emerging social media platforms, have adopted policies prohibiting conversion therapy content. Bouzy previously told The Advocate that GLAAD’s input has been integral to policymaking.

Post, in particular, has been praised for its efforts to protect LGBTQ+ users, especially transgender individuals. In December 2023, Post updated its policies to offer robust protections for LGBTQ+ community members, which earned support from GLAAD.

“The leadership of both Post and Spoutible in adopting new policies prohibiting so-called ‘conversion therapy’ content puts these companies ahead of so many others,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement to The Advocate. “GLAAD urges all social media platforms to adopt, and enforce, this policy and protect their LGBTQ users.”

Also in December, Discord, a popular social media platform in the gaming community, expanded its Hateful Conduct Policy to include prohibitions against misgendering and deadnaming. This policy update also introduced a comprehensive warning system to enforce these guidelines effectively. This includes reporting features that trigger a review of content for violations. A spokesperson for Discord explained that the company continually evaluates potential harms and updates its policies to ensure the platform remains a safe and fun place for all users, working closely with organizations and subject matter experts.

Related: Discord Now Explicitly Bans Misgendering and Deadnaming Transgender People on the Platform

In February 2022, TikTok updated its Community Guidelines to prohibit content supporting or promoting conversion therapy explicitly. According to GLAAD, this was a significant step forward in the fight against the spread of harmful ideologies online.

While YouTube has taken steps to mitigate conversion therapy content, such as displaying information from the Trevor Project, it does not explicitly ban such content in its Hate Speech Policy. On the other hand, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has taken the opposite approach and removed protections for marginalized communities and against the spread of scientific misinformation.

According to GLAAD, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been proactive, explicitly prohibiting conversion therapy content. However, GLAAD has suggested that this issue should be prioritized in their content moderation process.

Pinterest and NextDoor have also been ahead of the curve with community guidelines that explicitly prohibit support for conversion therapy and related programs.

Related: Post, the Social Media Company, Is Being Praised for Protecting LGBTQ+ Users From Bigots

GLAAD emphasizes the need for platforms not only to adopt these policies but also to enforce them effectively. They recommend public language in both community guidelines and ad services policies, specifically prohibiting the promotion of conversion therapy.