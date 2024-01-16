Idaho Republicans push bill that could label gay book characters 'sexually explicit'

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day typically reserved for commemorating civil rights and equality, Republicans in the Idaho House Committee on State Affairs took a contrasting step by passing a bill targeting a marginalized group. The measure, House Bill 384, targets LGBTQ+ literature, with a focus on banning books that depict certain expressions of homosexuality.



Erin Reed, an independent journalist specializing in coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, explained that in a significant discussion during Monday’s committee hearing, Republican state Rep. Julianne Young presented a key argument regarding the bill’s scope. Young contended that the legislation is not designed to ban books simply for including gay characters. Instead, its focus is on prohibiting books that depict what she referred to as “acts” of homosexuality, which includes behaviors such as hand-holding, embracing, or kissing between LGBTQ+ individuals.

Related: Idaho Gov. Signs Anti-Trans ‘Bathroom Bill,’ Other Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

The bill is a revised version of last year’s House Bill 314, which faced a veto by the state’s Republican governor, Brad Little. Despite reducing the proposed fine from $2,500 to $250, Reed noted that the bill’s broad language and intent remain concerning. It aims to restrict school and public libraries from providing materials that depict LGBTQ+ themes and characters, effectively labeling them as sexually explicit and harmful to minors.

Isabella Burgess, an associate librarian at a Meridian, Idaho, library told Idaho Public Television that the bill concerned her, especially as libraries routinely hire high school students ages 16 and 17. If the bill passes, she notes that certain employees would then be barred from legally handling some library materials.

“The homophobia in this bill is blatant,” Burgess told the outlet. “This bill’s definition of sexual conduct is incorrect and does not align with sexual definitions in widely accepted dictionaries. Homosexuality does not equate to obscenity. It is your choice to sexualize children’s books. It is absolutely essential that we have books that are representative of every member of our community, that are accessible to every age range.”

Reacting to the earlier House Bill 314, the Human Rights Campaign strongly condemned the legislative efforts. Cathryn Oakley, the HRC’s state legislative director and senior counsel, commented on the bill in a statement.

“Government should never be in the business of deciding what we can read, see, or hear,” Oakley said. “This bill is a despicable attempt to silence LGBTQ+ stories and further isolate LGBTQ+ kids who should feel safe and welcome whether they’re going to school or checking out books from their public library. Idaho deserves better.”

As the bill now moves to the full Idaho House for consideration, its potential passage stands as a stark reminder of the ongoing legislative challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community.