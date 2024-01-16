Scroll To Top
News

Idaho Republicans push bill that could label gay book characters 'sexually explicit'

LGBTQ Books Banned Idaho State capitol building
Shutterstock

On a day celebrating civil rights, Idaho’s House Committee on State Affairs moves to restrict LGBTQ+ literature in schools and libraries.

Cwnewser

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day typically reserved for commemorating civil rights and equality, Republicans in the Idaho House Committee on State Affairs took a contrasting step by passing a bill targeting a marginalized group. The measure, House Bill 384, targets LGBTQ+ literature, with a focus on banning books that depict certain expressions of homosexuality.

Erin Reed, an independent journalist specializing in coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, explained that in a significant discussion during Monday’s committee hearing, Republican state Rep. Julianne Young presented a key argument regarding the bill’s scope. Young contended that the legislation is not designed to ban books simply for including gay characters. Instead, its focus is on prohibiting books that depict what she referred to as “acts” of homosexuality, which includes behaviors such as hand-holding, embracing, or kissing between LGBTQ+ individuals.

Related: Idaho Gov. Signs Anti-Trans ‘Bathroom Bill,’ Other Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

The bill is a revised version of last year’s House Bill 314, which faced a veto by the state’s Republican governor, Brad Little. Despite reducing the proposed fine from $2,500 to $250, Reed noted that the bill’s broad language and intent remain concerning. It aims to restrict school and public libraries from providing materials that depict LGBTQ+ themes and characters, effectively labeling them as sexually explicit and harmful to minors.

Isabella Burgess, an associate librarian at a Meridian, Idaho, library told Idaho Public Television that the bill concerned her, especially as libraries routinely hire high school students ages 16 and 17. If the bill passes, she notes that certain employees would then be barred from legally handling some library materials.

“The homophobia in this bill is blatant,” Burgess told the outlet. “This bill’s definition of sexual conduct is incorrect and does not align with sexual definitions in widely accepted dictionaries. Homosexuality does not equate to obscenity. It is your choice to sexualize children’s books. It is absolutely essential that we have books that are representative of every member of our community, that are accessible to every age range.”

Reacting to the earlier House Bill 314, the Human Rights Campaign strongly condemned the legislative efforts. Cathryn Oakley, the HRC’s state legislative director and senior counsel, commented on the bill in a statement.

“Government should never be in the business of deciding what we can read, see, or hear,” Oakley said. “This bill is a despicable attempt to silence LGBTQ+ stories and further isolate LGBTQ+ kids who should feel safe and welcome whether they’re going to school or checking out books from their public library. Idaho deserves better.”

As the bill now moves to the full Idaho House for consideration, its potential passage stands as a stark reminder of the ongoing legislative challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community.

From Your Site Articles
NewsBooksRepublican PartyIdahoSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTPolitics
idahopoliticspoliticiansanti-lgbtq legislationrepublican partybook banslgbtqlgbtq youtheducationlibrariesbookssociety
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio