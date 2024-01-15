Scroll To Top
Meet the Florida drag queen advocating for safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

Jason DeShazo/Momma Ashley Rose
Black Rose Photography

Jason DeShazo, also known as Momma Ashley Rose, has made it his mission to open a center that will support LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.

Cwnewser

As Florida's state government continues to crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ+ people, one activist is fighting to create an LGBTQ+ center and safe space for youth. As the founder of the Rose Dynasty Foundation, Jason DeShazo, known as Momma Ashley Rose in the drag community, aims to create an LGBTQ+ center for young people, providing a haven amid an environment where LGBTQ+ people have become targets of hate groups.

At the heart of the Rose Dynasty Foundation’s mission is a commitment to creating a “safe space for all ages,” DeShazo, 45, said in an interview with The Advocate.

tktktkWeRLostboys

From its early days of hosting pageants to its expansion into a broader range of events and activities, the foundation has consistently aimed to raise awareness and funds for marginalized groups, DeShazo said.

The pandemic brought unique challenges, forcing the foundation to adapt quickly.

“We moved everything online and did movie nights, game nights, breakout sessions,” maintaining community engagement despite physical distancing, he said.

Finding a permanent home for the youth center has been a significant struggle, marked by indirect rejections and discrimination.

DeShazo said, “It’s heartbreaking because you think you find the perfect building, and then you get rejected.”

He added that building owners are aware that in the current political climate, LGBTQ-related groups can become targets for attention by far-right radicals.

tktktktWeRLostboys

The political climate exacerbates the adversities faced by DeShazo and the LGBTQ+ community in Florida. The increasing number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws has made it challenging to secure a location for the youth center. This year alone the state has expanded its "don't say gay" law, restricted bathroom access to transgender students, tried to limit drag performances, and restricted gender-affirming care, along with other anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Many of those laws are being challenged in court.

“I’m a fighter, but I’m also not one to push the envelope too much,” DeShazo told The Advocate. “If you tell me no, especially if you’re a building owner, I’m not going to raise heck about it and cause an issue.”

Security concerns have been paramount, particularly in light of extremist disruptions. DeShazo emphasized the foundation’s proactive measures. “We’ve hired security at all of our events, and we have been fortunate that the Lakeland Police Department has been very kind and supportive,” he said.

DeShazo’s personal experiences as a drag performer in Florida’s challenging political environment inform his advocacy work.

“[The shift to demonize drag queens] has been one of the most disheartening experiences of my life,” he said, reflecting on the difficulties faced by family-friendly drag performers in the current climate.

Despite these challenges, the Rose Dynasty Foundation continues its mission with unwavering determination.

Events like bingo fundraisers raise funds and demonstrate the community’s enduring support and the critical need for such a center.

tktktktktktktk

“We have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars during COVID,” he said. "Our organization delivered food to 300 a week for a year and a half.”

With the surge of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in 2023 there have been increased disturbances from Neo-Nazi protesters at DeShazo’s shows and efforts by Christian groups to end the shows as well.

Laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community and curtailing discussions on gender and identity have sparked fear and uncertainty among community members and their allies. Due to security concerns, DeShazo’s drag queen story hours are conducted discreetly, with venue windows covered to ensure privacy. The necessity for such measures reflects the severity of the threats faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Florida, further emphasizing the need for safe spaces like the one DeShazo envisions.

The foundation’s activities extend beyond providing a haven; they are about education and empowerment.

“Our goal has always been not just the LGBTQ+ community, but allies and to enfranchise people who don’t feel like they fit in anywhere,” he said.

And despite the challenges, DeShazo remains undeterred, finding motivation in the positive impact of his work. He explained that he recently participated in a Christmas parade over the holidays, during which he considered what it meant to those who recognized the representation his presence demonstrated. He said it was that moment that fuels him.

“I remember standing on the back of this float, dressed like Queen Frostine from Candyland, looking out and watching teenagers and adults light up, their faces just light up and glow when they realized it was a drag queen on the float,” he said. "That’s why I do this work.”

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
