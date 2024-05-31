Watch 'Frog and Toad' season 2 give major Bert & Ernie vibes in this whimsical clip

Frog and Toad is back for a second season, and it's only getting cuter.

Season two of the Apple TV+ show premiered today, bringing Arnold Lobel's award-winning children's book series back to families around the world. And if you thought the iconic amphibian duo was homoerotic before, take a look at what they're getting up to now.

In one clip from the new season, Frog gifts Toad a hat that ends up being too big. While Frog insists on getting another gift for him instead, Toad refuses, leading to the pair's usual adorable shenanigans. Take a first look at the heartwarming scene here.

Frog and Toad season one was nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award last year, and was named a Common Sense Top TV Pick of 2023. It follows the beloved characters in "new tales of true love and friendship" for all ages.



"Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common... but they are also very different," the show's synopsis reads. "Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!"

The series stars Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, Family Guy) as the titular characters Frog and Toad. Season two will feature appearances from celebrities like Tom Kenny (Spongebob), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and Margaret Cho (Fire Island).

Watch the full trailer for the second season below.