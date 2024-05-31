Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Watch 'Frog and Toad' season 2 give major Bert & Ernie vibes in this whimsical clip

Watch 'Frog and Toad' season 2 give major Bert & Ernie vibes in this whimsical clip
Apple TV+

If you thought the iconic amphibian duo was homoerotic before, take a look at what they're getting up to now.

Frog and Toad is back for a second season, and it's only getting cuter.

Season two of the Apple TV+ show premiered today, bringing Arnold Lobel's award-winning children's book series back to families around the world. And if you thought the iconic amphibian duo was homoerotic before, take a look at what they're getting up to now.

In one clip from the new season, Frog gifts Toad a hat that ends up being too big. While Frog insists on getting another gift for him instead, Toad refuses, leading to the pair's usual adorable shenanigans. Take a first look at the heartwarming scene here.

Frog and Toad season one was nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award last year, and was named a Common Sense Top TV Pick of 2023. It follows the beloved characters in "new tales of true love and friendship" for all ages.

"Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common... but they are also very different," the show's synopsis reads. "Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!"

The series stars Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, Family Guy) as the titular characters Frog and Toad. Season two will feature appearances from celebrities like Tom Kenny (Spongebob), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and Margaret Cho (Fire Island).

Watch the full trailer for the second season below.

Frog and Toad — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentFamilyYouthYahoo FeedVideotelevision
apple tvarnold lobelchildren's bookchildren's tvchildren’s and family emmy awardcommon sense top tv pick 2023frog and toadkevin michael richardsonmargaret chonat faxonseason 2second seasontom kennyyvette nicole brownvideo
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio