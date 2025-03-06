Scroll To Top
Crime

Two children allegedly forced to participate in torture of murdered trans man Sam Nordquist

Sam Nordquist NY State Police Press Conference
Canandaigua Police Department; footage still via News 8 WROC

From left: Sam Nordquist and Orange Country Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford

Seven defendants have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges but not a hate crime.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Two children were allegedly forced to participate in the torture of Sam Nordquist during his month-long captivity in a small motel in upstate New York before his murder, prosecutors said at a press conference Wednesday. Seven people have been indicted on assorted charges, including murder in the first degree of the transgender man whose body was found dumped in a farmer’s field last month.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“They physically restrained him, treated him like a dog, covered his face with towels and fabric, used duct tape on him, and poured bleach on him,” Orange County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford said at the press conference.

Precious Arzuaga, 38; Jennifer Quijano, 30; Kyle Sage, 33; Patrick Goodwin, 30; Emily Motyka, 19; Kimberly L. Sochia, 29; and Thomas Eaves, 19, were charged with murder in the first degree, which requires both torturing the victim before the murder and deriving enjoyment from their actions, as well as other charges relating to the crime.

Arzuaga faces additional charges for allegedly coercing the two children, aged 7 and 12, to participate in the torture of Nordquist.

Nordquist traveled willingly from Minnesota to New York on January 2, but the defendants prevented him from leaving. Instead, they kept him captive in room 22 of Patty’s Lodge, a small motel in Canandaigua, where they tortured him for the next month before killing him on or around February 2, prosecutors said.

While prosecutors did not provide a motive, they did say Nordquist and his accused killers knew each other.

“There are relationships among all of these people,” Wolford said. “They were all known to each other. There are some romantic relationships. There are some familiar relationships. And there are some people that just knew each other from being around the area.”

Wolford went into disturbing detail in describing what Nordquist endured during the last month of his life, allegedly at the hands of the defendants.

“Sam was confined,” Wolford said. “He was forced to kneel and stand against a wall. He was physically assaulted. He was sexually assaulted. He was prevented from using his phone. He was denied proper nutrition and hydration. He was fed feces. He was forced to drink urine and chew spit. They forced him to obey their commands, treating him like a dog. They covered his face with towels and shirts and fabric. They used duct tape and they poured bleach on him.”

Nordquist was reportedly assaulted with a broom handle, dog toys, sticks, canes, and other objects.

Prosecutors declined to add hate-crime enhancements to the charges, saying the case is “bigger than a hate crime” and that adding hate-crime charges would “make this charge about Sam’s gender or about Sam’s race, and it’s so much bigger.”

Wolford said prosecutors were particularly disturbed that children were allegedly forced to participate in the torture of Nordquist.

“We have a 7- and 12-year-old who are also victims. They may have been forced to participate, but their lives are forever changed by what they saw and endured.”

The defendants face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
hate crimesemily motykajennifer quijanokelly wolfordkimberly l. sochiakyle sageminnesotanew york statepatrick goodwinprecious arzuagasam nordquistthomas eavestransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio