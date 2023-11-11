Scroll To Top
Crime

Election Offices Targeted with Fentanyl-Laced Letters and Pride Flags

Washington Election Letter Investigation
Images: Twitter/X @RyanTVnews

Suspicious letters containing fentanyl were sent to multiple states’ election offices, and the inclusion of the Progress Pride Flag raises questions about the sender’s motives.

Cwnewser

Election offices in several key U.S. states have been besieged by a series of disturbing incidents involving suspicious letters, some containing the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

This wave of threats, reported by the Associated Press, has affected states such as Georgia, Nevada, California, Oregon, and Washington, disrupting ballot counting and raising grave concerns about the safety of election workers.

In Washington, Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO reports that counties including King, Pierce, Skagit, Spokane, and Snohomish were targeted post-election with these threatening letters, leading to significant delays in ballot counting. This situation compelled the evacuation of several offices, as highlighted by Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer, reflecting the impact of the threats on the electoral process.

Related: Fox News Says White House Flew ‘Pedophile,’ ‘Groomer’ Pride Flag

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed similar threats in his state, where local election offices received letters containing fentanyl, as detailed by KOMO, a Seattle ABC affiliate. Raffensperger’s call for harsher penalties for election interference underscores the seriousness of these threats.

A striking detail in some of these letters is the inclusion of the Progress Pride Flag, a symbol that has recently been at the center of controversy. The Advocate, in a June report, described how the flag became a point of dispute following a misleading Fox News headline that falsely associated it with grooming and pedophilia during a White House event. The inclusion of this symbol in the threatening letters adds a troubling dimension to these acts, intertwining political tensions with LGBTQ+ rights issues.

As described by the Pierce County Auditor’s Office and reported by KOMO, the letter was sent from Oregon and postmarked on November 6 in Portland, one day before Tuesday’s elections. It carried a message that read: “End elections now. Stop giving power to the right that they don’t have. We are in charge now and there is no more need for them.”

It was accompanied by symbols like the antifascist emblem, a Progress Pride flag, and a pentagram. These symbols, sometimes linked to leftist politics but also used by conservative figures to stereotype the left, make the sender’s intentions and political leanings unclear. Those on the right have frequently used the Progress Pride flag and “Antifa” iconography to ridicule people associated with those movements.

The incidents, being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service authorities, highlight the urgent need for increased security measures and protections for election workers.

Washington's Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said the incidents were “acts of terrorism to threaten our elections.”

Olivia Dalton, a White House spokesperson, told the AP that the Biden administration was keeping up with the investigation.

“We are grateful for the election and poll workers who served this week to ensure the security of our democratic processes,” Dalton said.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeOregonCaliforniaElectionGeorgiaSocietyNevadaYahoo FeedWashingtonHate CrimesNewsPolitics
newsfentanyl-laced lettersfentanylpoliticscrimehate crimepolitical violencethreatsfbiu.s. postal servicegeorgianevadacaliforniaoregonwashingtonelections
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio