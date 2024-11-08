Scroll To Top
Crime

Beloved gay DJ and hairstyist dies less than two weeks after violent robbery in D.C.

support bryan smiths medical recovery gofundme page
Lela Kay Sandoval via gofundme

Bryan Smith’s death is being mourned by the LGBTQ+ community in Washington, D.C.

Cwnewser
The LGBTQ+ community in the nation’s capital is mourning the loss of Bryan Smith, a cherished DJ and hairstylist, who died following a violent assault two Sundays ago. Smith, known as “the barber,” was found unconscious with severe head injuries on T Street in northwest Washington, D.C., around 5 a.m. on October 27. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his injuries overnight from Thursday into Friday, less than two weeks since the attack.

Related: Two gay men, a DJ and a model, were assaulted in D.C. on the same night. Police need info (exclusive)

Smith had performed at an event called HellBENT at the famed 9:30 Club on the night of the attack. The venue shared the news of his assault on social media, writing, “On Saturday night after performing at HellBENT, Bryan Smith aka The Barber Streisand was found beaten and unresponsive. Please consider donating to assist with medical and recovery costs.” This message highlights Smith’s significant impact on D.C.’s queer nightlife and hairstyling communities.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a robbery. A spokesperson told The Advocate, "The case remains classified as a Robbery. There is no indication at this time that hate/bias motivated this offense." MPD also clarified that there is no apparent connection between Smith's assault and another recent incident in the area under investigation as a potential hate crime.

Smith’s death has raised concerns about safety within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly regarding nightlife areas. Dave Perruzza, owner of Pitchers and A League of Her Own, a gay sports bar and lesbian bar in Adams Morgan, expressed his worries about patrons walking home alone. “The amount of kickballers I see who are drunk walking home alone… they don’t realize how dangerous it is,” he told The Advocate. "We should almost have a buddy system in D.C."

Reflecting on changes in nightlife dynamics, Perruzza added, “When Town [nightclub which closed in 2018] was on that corner, it brought a lot of foot traffic, so there were a lot more people out. Now we have two gay bars a few blocks away from each other, but that area is just not a good area.” He noted that Smith was likely “just strolling home, not thinking anything would ever happen.”

A GoFundMe campaign initially launched to cover Smith's medical expenses has now raised over $54,000 to support his family during this time of grief. Organizer Matthew Rooney thanked the community for their support, urging everyone to continue showing up for one another.

MPD has linked Smith’s case to a series of robberies that occurred in D.C. that same morning and is seeking public assistance. The department released surveillance footage of the suspects and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Cwnewser
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady



Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
