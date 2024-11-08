Beloved gay DJ and hairstyist dies less than two weeks after violent robbery in D.C.

The LGBTQ + community in the nation’s capital is mourning the loss of Bryan Smith, a cherished DJ and hairstylist, who died following a violent assault two Sundays ago. Smith, known as “the barber,” was found unconscious with severe head injuries on T Street in northwest Washington, D.C. , around 5 a.m. on October 27. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his injuries overnight from Thursday into Friday, less than two weeks since the attack.

Smith had performed at an event called HellBENT at the famed 9:30 Club on the night of the attack. The venue shared the news of his assault on social media, writing, “On Saturday night after performing at HellBENT, Bryan Smith aka The Barber Streisand was found beaten and unresponsive. Please consider donating to assist with medical and recovery costs.” This message highlights Smith’s significant impact on D.C.’s queer nightlife and hairstyling communities.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a robbery. A spokesperson told The Advocate, "The case remains classified as a Robbery. There is no indication at this time that hate/bias motivated this offense." MPD also clarified that there is no apparent connection between Smith's assault and another recent incident in the area under investigation as a potential hate crime.

Smith’s death has raised concerns about safety within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly regarding nightlife areas. Dave Perruzza, owner of Pitchers and A League of Her Own, a gay sports bar and lesbian bar in Adams Morgan, expressed his worries about patrons walking home alone. “The amount of kickballers I see who are drunk walking home alone… they don’t realize how dangerous it is,” he told The Advocate. "We should almost have a buddy system in D.C."

Reflecting on changes in nightlife dynamics, Perruzza added, “When Town [nightclub which closed in 2018] was on that corner, it brought a lot of foot traffic, so there were a lot more people out. Now we have two gay bars a few blocks away from each other, but that area is just not a good area.” He noted that Smith was likely “just strolling home, not thinking anything would ever happen.”

A GoFundMe campaign initially launched to cover Smith's medical expenses has now raised over $54,000 to support his family during this time of grief. Organizer Matthew Rooney thanked the community for their support, urging everyone to continue showing up for one another.

MPD has linked Smith’s case to a series of robberies that occurred in D.C. that same morning and is seeking public assistance. The department released surveillance footage of the suspects and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.