Two gay men, a DJ and a model,  were assaulted in D.C. on the same night. Police need info (exclusive)

Two gay men were assaulted in Washington, D.C. at the same time in different locations over the weekend, raising alarm about the growing number of high-profile cases of violence against LGBTQ+ people in the queer hub.

One of the men, 22-year-old model Sebastian Thomas Robles Lascarro, was assaulted by a large group of people at a McDonald's early Sunday morning after coming from two LGBTQ+ nightclubs across the street, Crush Bar and BUNKER. Lascarro told NBC that he was confronted by a woman behind him in line who told him he needed to say "excuse me" after he turned around. He tried to avoid the situation and leave, but multiple bystanders decided to block the door until he "apologized."

One of the assailants then told Lascarro “I’m going to teach you how to say sorry, f----t," after which several people began to "punch [him] all over." The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to multiple outlets that the group included ten to fifteen people, both men and women. It is currently investigated the attack as a hate crime — simple assault with an anti-gay bias.

Lascarro's husband, Stuart West, who was not with him at the time of the attack, has launched a GoFundMe to cover "medical bills, therapy costs, and ongoing recovery needs will continue to increase and any help to ensure he gets the care he needs to regain his health."

"Thankfully, he is doing better — recovering physically but still wounded mentally," West told The Advocate. "The whole process has been quite the experience for him, since he is a newly DC resident, and U.S. Permanent Resident from Colombia. The lingering fear is creating depression and anxiety that he is now trying to work through. I feel that he will recover from this, with time and support."

Thomas' case shares similarities with another incident in August, in which a gay couple was assaulted by a group of people at a D.C. Shake Shack after they kissed.



On the same night and around the same time as Thomas' assault, a well-known gay DJ was found unconscious on a street corner with blood on his nose and hands after finishing a shift. Law enforcement told Fox 5 that they believe Bryan Smith was attacked by two people early Sunday morning who took his phone and wallet, which contained his credit cards.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspects are connected to a string of at least three additional incidents of assault and attempted robbery shortly after attacking Smith. It is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his case, and has urged anyone with information to contact D.C. police.



Smith remains in a coma, with his boyfriend, Tyler, and family members at his bedside. Tyler told the outlet that he's "heartbroken, but I have to keep my wits about me and just be strong for him, and keep everything in a positive moving direction so that we can fight and be strong for us."

A group of Smith's friends have launched a campaign on GoFundMe on his behalf, seeking to offset the cost of his long hospital stay.

"Bryan Smith (aka the barber) recently suffered immense trauma to his head and will be hospitalized for the foreseeable future," it reads. "Bryan is a dear friend and a pillar in the DC queer and nightlife communities. Any amount of donations would be greatly appreciated to go towards the upcoming expenses he will incur."

