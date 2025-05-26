Scroll To Top
Crime

Thieves used Grindr to lure scientist to his death and dismembered him, police say

Alessandro Coatti alongside a cellphone on a keyboard showing the grindr logo
Courtesy Max Planck Institute for Brain Research; Julio Ricco/Shutterstock

Alessandro Coatti was murdered and dismembered in Santa Marta, Colombia

Authorities had previously thought Alessandro Coatti was mistaken for someone else by rival criminal groups.

Editor's note: This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

Police in Colombia believe a local group of thieves used Grindr to lure a 38-year-old London-based microbiologist to his death and dismemberment last month, local newspaper El Tiempo reported.

Alessandro Coatti, an Italian native who had recently left his position at the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) after eight years as a senior policy officer, was last seen leaving his hostel in the coastal town of Santa Marta on April 4. He had checked in the day before and reportedly told staff he was interested in learning about the local flora and fauna.

Coatti’s head, hands, and feet were found in a suitcase near the Sierra Nevada Stadium on April 6. His torso and other body parts were found the following day in a suitcase by the Minuto de Dios Bridge. On April 8, his legs were discovered in a coffee bag in the Villa Betal neighborhood.

Police initially suspected Coatti might have fallen victim to a violent war between two rival gangs in the city, according to The Guardian.

Now they theorize Coatti was lured to his death by a local group of thieves who targeted their victims using Grindr. Police believe they lured him to an abandoned house where they intended to incapacitate him using large doses of the motion-sickness drug scopolamine, also known as Devil’s Breath. A coroner, however, determined Coatti died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Local human rights activist Norma Vera Salazar said there have been 13 similar dismemberment murders in the area over the past year.

“The public display of corpses is a form of social control that prevents people from seeking support from the authorities,” she explained, The Daily Mail reports.

Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello offered a reward of 50 million pesos (approximately $11,300) for information in the case.

“This crime will not go unpunished,” Cuello said in a statement posted to social media. “The criminals must know that crime has no place in Santa Marta. We will pursue them until they are brought to justice.”

Coatti’s family was reportedly following his travels and contacted authorities when he went missing.

Coatti, who was known as Ale to his friends and family, was remembered fondly by his associates at RSB.

“Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him,” RSB said in a statement last month. “Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his friends and family at this truly awful time.”

Santa Marta is the oldest city in South America, and is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year.

Latest Stories

