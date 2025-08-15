Florida man faces trial for allegedly shooting Grindr date over bill

Trial began this week for a Florida man accused of shooting his Grindr date after the two reportedly argued over a bill.

Jamal Moreland of Jacksonville has been charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a February, 2023 shooting that left a man with two gunshot wounds in his right arm and one in the right side of his chest. The two met on Grindr a few days before they first met in person, according to the original police report via 104.5 WOKV.

Related: 12 Maryland college students arrested in alleged Grindr hate crime video attack

Moreland, who was 27 at the time, was picked up by the victim and taken to a bowling alley for their date. When the two realized the alley's bar was closed, they instead went to a nearby liquor store and purchased a bottle of whiskey, which they shared in the parking lot while they talked.

That was when Moreland reportedly ordered food and demanded that his date pay for it. The man refused, and the two began to argue. The man decided to drive Moreland home, later telling police that he did not think the date was going well and wanted to end it.

About half an hour after the victim dropped Moreland off on the same corner he picked him up at, Moreland texted the victim asking for $45, saying that “he had gotten a ticket.” The victim said again that he did not want to pay, but agreed to meet Moreland again to talk about it.

Related: Man Using Grindr To Target Gay Men For Robbery & Assault Busted & Taken Into Custody

The man picked Moreland up, after which Moreland allegedly shot him multiple times. The victim attempted to drive away, but crashed into a nearby ditch due to his injuries. He was then discovered by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Police were unable to talk with the victim for a period of time, but eventually identified Moreland as a suspect while he was already detained at Brevard County jail for unrelated crimes. Moreland could face life in prison if convicted on either charges.