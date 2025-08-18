Someone keeps throwing dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles. Police need info

Police in Los Angeles have no suspects as an LGBTQ+ youth center continues to be vandalized with dog poop.

Unknown individuals have been leaving dozens of bags containing feces outside the entrance of Mi SELA over the past several months, according to the center's parent organization, the Latino Equity Alliance (LEA). There are currently no leads in the case, with law enforcement saying it is unable to act.

"This senseless harassment is abhorrent and unacceptable," LEA said in a statement. "In 2025, it is shocking that young people and community organizations continue to face such targeted hate and intimidation. While law enforcement has emphasized that action cannot be taken without catching the perpetrators in the act, this does not diminish the urgent need for vigilance, awareness, and a public stance against hate in our communities."

"LEA calls on our neighbors, city leaders, and all members of the Bell community to stand together, speak out, and make clear that attacks on LGBTQ+ youth, their spaces, and their safety will never be tolerated. Every young person deserves to feel safe, supported, and celebrated in their community," it continued.

Mi SELA, located in Bell, California, is an organization dedicated to "building power within the Latine LGBTQ+ community," according to its website. It offers mental health, substance abuse, and legal counseling among other community workshops.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued a grant of $2,500 to Mi SELA on Friday, equipping the center to upgrade its security cameras in the hopes of catching the perpetrator or perpetrators.

“The fact that this person is going out of their way to do this says everything about them and nothing about our LGBTQ community in Southeast LA," Hahn said in a statement. "This is gross and cowardly. I hope that the people who depend on Mi SELA know how much they are loved and supported in this community and do not take this hate to heart.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Bell Police Department at (323) 585-1245.