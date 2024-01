A gruesome crime in Pennsylvania has rocked a community. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Middletown Township Police Department are currently investigating a chilling homicide in the township’s Levittown section. Justin Mohn, 33, has been arrested and charged for the alleged beheading of his father, Michael F. Mohn, and posting the aftermath online.



The police were called to the family’s home on Upper Orchard Drive around 7 p.m. on Tuesday by the suspect’s mother, according to a Bucks County District Attorney’s Office statement. Upon arrival, officers discovered a scene of extreme violence. According to the criminal complaint, they found Michael Mohn decapitated in the bathroom, surrounded by “a large amount of blood.” A machete and a large kitchen knife were found in the bathtub, the Philadelphia Inquirerreports.

Further investigations led to a macabre discovery in a nearby bedroom, where the victim’s head was found wrapped in a plastic bag inside a cooking pot. The house also yielded other disturbing evidence, including bloodied rubber gloves found on a desk and in a trash can.

The victim’s adult son, Justin, was absent from the scene and had left in his father’s vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said. He was apprehended hours later.

In a disturbing turn of events, Justin Mohn allegedly uploaded a video of himself holding his father’s severed head on YouTube following the killing. In the nearly 15-minute-long footage, now removed from the platform, he outlined his motivations for the violent act, according to media reports.

Justin Mohn called his father, a federal employee for over 20 years, a “traitor to his country” and expressed calls for the death of other federal employees, along with violence against President Joe Biden’s administration, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI reports.

Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU described scenes from the video where Justin Mohn, donning gloves, displayed what he claimed was his father’s head in the bag and later placed it in the pot. His rant extended to vehement criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ+ community, and antifa activists. Before its removal, the video was viewed over 5,000 times on YouTube.

Justin Mohn’s reference to “far-left woke mobs” in his video is indicative of rhetoric often used by far-right extremist influencers known for targeting progressive points of view and the LGBTQ+ community.

Attorney Alejandra Caraballo, who teaches at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, wrote, “Average libs of tiktok follower,” about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

Mohn is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime. According to court records, he is being held without bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled on February 8.