Scroll To Top
Crime

Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced for Homophobic Attack on Naked Cyclists

robert earl houchins mugshot with crime scene tape background

The pipe-wielding man attacked the group of naked cyclists believing them to be part of a Pride month event.

A registered sex offender in Oregon received a multi-year jail sentence for attacking a group of naked cyclists in a violent hate crime.

Robert Earl Houchins, 40, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge after he pleaded guilty last month to attacking a group of naked bicyclists in Portland with a pipe because he thought they were gay. The attack occurred during Pride Month but was not part of the city’s World Naked Bike Ride event which takes place in August.

Prosecutors had originally charged Houchins with eight felonies, including an Assault II charge that carried a mandatory prison sentence of five years and ten months. In a plea bargain with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday, though, he was instead allowed to plead guilty to a first-degree bias crime and an attempted second-degree assault charge.

The attack occurred on June 3, 2023, when a group of nine naked cyclists encountered Houchins.

“Robert Houchins, a bystander, picked up a three-foot-long metal pipe, approached the cyclists, and directed a homophobic slur at them,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. “He then struck two of the cyclists across their backs with the metal pipe as they passed.”

One of the men assaulted is gay.

At the age of 21 in 2005, Houchins pleaded guilty to two felony sexual abuse charges for multiple attacks on two girls aged 12 and 13 as they walked home from school. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

At the time, Logan County State’s Attorney Tim Huyett painted a disturbing picture of Houchin for the Lincoln Courier as later reported by Web Sleuths. Huyett claimed that in 1998 Houchin “told his teacher he wanted to be a serial killer when he grew up. And, if he couldn't be that, he wanted to be a Nazi who killed Jews.”

Since that time, Houchins has been convicted of more than 30 felonies and misdemeanors, including arson, theft, failing to register as a sex offender, and sexual abuse according to Oregon Live.

Following sentencing, Houchins was returned to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Neither of the two men attacked by Houchins reported serious injuries.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeOregonNon-topicsYahoo FeedNews
gayoregonregistered sex offenderrobert earl houchins
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio