Scroll To Top
News

Florida School Leaders Punished for Accommodating Transgender Student-Athlete

Florida students protesting principal reassigned girls volleyball team
Image: NBC Miami Live Footage

It's against Florida law to allow trans girls to play on the schools' girls sports teams.

Florida students protested a principal’s reassignment on Tuesday as the school district investigated how a transgender girl was allowed to play on the girl’s volleyball team.

A state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 (on the first day of Pride month) forbids trans girls and women from participating in female sports activities. Earlier this week, the Broward County School District launched an investigation into how a trans student was allowed to play on Monarch High School’s volleyball team in apparent violation of that law, according to The Miami Herald.

“The principal of Monarch High School and several staff members have been reassigned to non-school sites pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports,” school district spokesperson John Sullivan said in a statement to media.

“Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

Florida Department of Education communications director Cailey Myers told CNN in a statement that having a trans girl play on the team was "unacceptable."

“We expect there will be serious consequences for those responsible,” Myers said.

The move came days after a federal judge ruled against the student athlete’s challenge of Florida’s law, saying it violated equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution. The student was referenced in legal documents only as D.N. and was 13 when the lawsuit was first filed in 2021.

Monarch High School staff reassigned by the district include Principal James Cecil, Assistant Principal Kenneth May, Athletic Director Dionne Hester, information management technician Jessica Norton, and temporary coach Alex Burgess.

The day after the reassignment, dozens of students walked out of class in protest, according to The Associated Press. A number of local news outlets captured video of students leaving class.

A Sun-Sentinel video shows students conducting a “very orderly walkout” during a second day of student protests at the school. The first day saw students waving signs saying: "Trans rights are human rights" and chanting “Let her serve.”

Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata told the media in a press conference the district started an investigation after receiving a complaint about the athlete from a community member.

Following the reassignment, many supporters took to social media using the hashtag #freececil.

From Your Site Articles
NewsSchoolsYahoo FeedTransgenderFlorida
assistant principal kenneth mayathletic director dionne hesterbroward county school districtflorida school leadersflorida studentsgirl's volleyball teamgov. ron desantishashtag #freececilmonarch high schoolorderly walkoutpride monthprincipal's reassignmentschool districtstate lawstudent proteststemporary coach alex burgesstrans athletetrans rights
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio