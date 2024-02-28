The Boebert crime family? Lauren Boebert's son Tyler charged after alleged theft and vandalism spree

MAGA Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's son has become the latest member of her family to face arrest and criminal charges.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property," the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. Rifle is located in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which his mother currently represents.

Tyler Boebert faces 22 charges in total: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. He was still listed as a current inmate at the Garfield County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

The conservative representative's family has been engulfed by a number of legal and criminal controversies in the past year. Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested last month after getting into a physical altercation with her in a restaurant. Their son called authorities just days later to report his father had allegedly assaulted him. Between both incidents, Jayson Boebert faces charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, prohibited use of weapons, harassment, and assault in the third degree.

The family's neighbors also called 911 in August, 2022 over concerns about Jayson Boebert’s behavior, including allegations of driving under the influence and damaging property. Additionally, their children were accused of speeding in the neighborhood, leading to a confrontation. No charges were filed.

Lauren Boebert herself was removed from a theater in Denver last year for disruptive behavior, including vaping and sexual groping, during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical. The far-right Republican is known for her strong stance against drag queens and transgender people, claiming their mere existence “sexualizes” spaces, despite being involved in a public sexual scandal herself. She also claims to be a champion of family values, despite all of the above incidents.

Lauren Boebert recently announced her decision to run for reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District , switching from the district, where she has held office since 2021. This move has been widely viewed as an attempt to circumvent reelection odds in the 3rd District, where she would have faced notable challenges from Republican and Democratic opponents. Lauren Boebert narrowly defeated Democrat Adam Frisch by fewer than 600 votes in the 2022 midterms.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, there is help available. TheNational Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233. Other resources can be foundhere.