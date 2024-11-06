alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Scroll To Top
Election

LGBTQ+ candidates lose races for Florida legislature

Florida
Florida
Florida

Two gay men expected to win Florida House seats lost to Republican incumbents. Voters failed to elect three trans candidates seeking to make history.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Florida voters delivered a series of disappointments to LGBTQ+ candidates for legislative seats. Every gay and trans candidate on the ballot for Florida House and Senate suffered losses.

That included two Democratic candidates, Joe Saunders and Nate Douglas, who had outraised Republican incumbents and boasted support from the Agenda PAC. Saunders faced Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Miami Beach incumbent facing a number of allegations in court of sexually harassing male staffers. Saunders previously served in the Florida House as one of the first gay lawmakers ever elected in the state.

Douglas, meanwhile, was challenging Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia, who two years ago unseated progressive LGBTQ lawmaker Carlos Guillermo Smith. While Smith this year won election to a Florida Senate seat unopposed, Douglas appeared unable to dislodge Plasencia from her seat challenging her votes to expand Florida’s “don’t say gay” law and to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the state’s universities. But the outcome of the race remained somewhat uncertain as 38,000 ballots in the Orlando-area district remained uncounted as of midnight on Election Night.

The pro-LGBTQ+ Agenda PAC identified both Basabe and Plasencia as part of a "hate squad" of Republican lawmakers the national group hoped to defeat.

Under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida policy has shifted in a distinctly anti-LGBTQ+ direction, something Democrats hoped would produce a backlash. But efforts to cut down Republican supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate crumbled on Tuesday, the same night efforts to restore abortion rights and legalize marijuana also failed.

Florida also had Democrats hoping to be elected as the first transgender members of the legislature.

But Democrat Vance Ahrens, a trans woman, lost a Florida Senate race against Republican Randy Fine, a state lawmaker who openly supported “erasing” the transgender community.

Additionally, Nathan Bruemmer, a trans man, and Ashley Brundage, a trans woman, both challenged Republican incumbents but were not able to unseat them to win spots in the Florida House.

Brundage in the last days of the campaign saw mailers attacking her as a “biological male” who wanted trans females competing in girls’ sports in violation of Florida’s trans sports ban.

That doesn’t mean the Florida legislature will have no LGBTQ+ representation next year. Florida Rep. Michele Rayner, a lesbian, won reelection to a third House term, winning almost 73 percent of the vote in a heavily Democratic seat. In the Senate, Smith will join Shevrin Jones, a Democrat who was not up for reelection this cycle. That means the Florida Senate for the first time will have two out members.

Election
agenda pacashley brundagefloridajoe saundersnate douglasnathan bruemmerron desantistransgendervance ahrens
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio