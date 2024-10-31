Scroll To Top
Election

Kamala Harris punches back at Trump's clueless comment that he'll protect women, 'like it or not'

kamala harris donald trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Harris is having none of Trump's paternalistic "protection" talk.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Donald Trump says he’ll protect American women “whether the women like it or not,” and Vice President Kamala Harris is having none of it.

Trump made the remark Wednesday at a rally in Wisconsin, building on previous comments about protecting women and asserting that they’ll be happy not to think about abortion anymore. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had a pointed response to her Republican rival.

“It actually is very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies,” Harris told reporters Thursday, according to The New York Times and other media outlets. “This is just the latest on a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women and their agency.”

Such comments “verify, validate, and reinforce the fact that he is not going to be fighting for women’s reproductive rights,” Harris added, as reported by The Washington Postand others, concluding, “He does not prioritize the freedom of women and the intelligence of women to make decisions about their own lives and bodies.”

Among Trump’s many condescending comments about women, in September, at a rally in Pennsylvania, he said, “I am your protector. I want to be your protector.” Women will no longer have to think about abortion, he added, because the legality of the procedure is now up to each state, which is where he believes it belongs — due to the Supreme Court justices he appointed who helped overturn Roe v. Wade,the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationally. He didn’t acknowledge that women are suffering and even dying in states where they can’t obtain an abortion.

“I don’t think the women of America need him to say he’s going to protect them,” Harris told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle in September. “The women of America need him to trust them.”

“Donald Trump is also the person who said women should be punished for exercising a decision that they rightly should be able to make about their own body and their future,” Harris added at the time.

Trump is a proven sexual predator as well. Last year, a jury in New York City found him liable for sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Another jury found he had defamed Carroll by saying she was lying about the incident and ordered him to pay $83 million. He is appealing both verdicts. In addition, he has been accused of sexual assault by numerous other women and has bragged of grabbing women by their genitals.

Harris was holding rallies in Arizona and Nevada today. At the latter, she was to be joined by music and movie star Jennifer Lopez, whose family is from Puerto Rico, in a move to counter Trump's racist rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden last Sunday. At the Trump event, so-called comedian Tony Hinchcliffe termed the U.S. territory a "floating island of garbage." Trump has not disavowed the remark.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
abortion rightse. jean carrolldonald trumpjennifer lopezkamala harrispoliticianspoliticssexual assaultwomen
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio