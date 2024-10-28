Who is Tony Hinchcliffe, the human pile of garbage insulting Puerto ​Rico ​at Donald Trump's MSG rally?

If you hadn't heard of Tony Hinchcliffe before his racist comments at Madison Square Garden, don't worry — you probably won't be hearing about him again after how hard he tanked. And yes, he does have a history of making anti-LGBTQ+ jokes.

What did Tony Hinchcliffe say at the rally?

The so-called "comedian" is being universally denounced for "jokes" he made about Puerto Rico and Latine people during his speech at former president Donald Trump's Sunday rally in New York City. Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" and said that Latine people "love making babies."

The 40-year-old is best known for his podcast, Kill Tony, and his appearances during Comedy Central's celebrity roasts, including The Roast of Tom Brady. He was one of about 30 speakers who introduced Trump over the weekend, but has drawn the most media attention for his abhorrent remarks — though they weren't the first racist comments that have landed him in trouble.

Hinchcliffe was fired from his talent agency and had two appearances on Joe Rogan's podcast cancelled in 2021, TMZ reported at the time, after he insulted a Chinese comic who performed before him at an Austin, Texas comedy club by calling him a "filthy little fucking ch-nk" onstage. Hinchcliffe later appeared on the show “TRIGGERnometry” in 2023, calling the backlash “an orchestrated attack by the Chinese media.”

What has the response been to Hinchcliffe's joke?

Hinchcliffe was immediately condemned by Democrats after his comments over the weekend, including vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican. The two were livestreaming when the comments were made, prompting Walz to call him a "jackwad" and Ocasio-Cortez to say the display was "super disappointing" and "upsetting," adding, "My family is from Puerto Rico, I'm Puerto Rican."