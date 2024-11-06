alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Scroll To Top
Election

Howard University watch party ends without Kamala Harris speech amid tight Election Night

Howard University watch party ends without Kamala Harris speech amid tight Election Night
Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Hope turned to concern as the night wore on.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Anticipation filled the air at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night as thousands gathered on The Yard to celebrate what many hoped would be a historic victory for Vice President Kamala Harris. Supporters of the Harris-Walz campaign, drawn to her alma mater, arrived early, expecting a night of joy and the possibility of witnessing a major milestone in American history. As election results rolled in, however, a sense of unease began to settle over the crowd, and by midnight, the watch party’s celebratory atmosphere had shifted to quiet concern.

For many, the night began with high spirits. Music blared from speakers, supporters danced and cheered, and an overwhelming sense of unity and optimism filled the campus. Supporters rallied together to mark what they hoped would be a defining moment in American politics — the election of the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent as president. However, as results from key battleground states indicated a tighter-than-expected race, tensions rose among the crowd, and celebratory smiles turned into expressions of apprehension.

The tipping point came when Harris-Walz campaign Cochair Cedric Richmond took the stage at 12:42 a.m. to address the crowd. Richmond informed supporters that Harris would not be speaking that night. He thanked the attendees for their unwavering support, acknowledging the passion and dedication they brought to the night’s gathering. Richmond also reassured them that the campaign’s priority was to ensure that every vote was counted, emphasizing that every voice mattered in this closely contested election.

“Thank you for believing in the promise of America,” Richmond said. “We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted [and] that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.” He said she would address the HU family, her supporters, and the nation from the university on Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening, signs of uncertainty had already begun as the campaign’s projections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — the trio of “blue wall” states that proved critical in recent elections — did not immediately show the expected leads. The Harris-Walz campaign had been hopeful, with significant early turnout among nonwhite and student populations in Philadelphia, Detroit, and key Wisconsin counties like Dane and Milwaukee. However, reports of unexpectedly close races in those areas brought apprehension to both the campaign team and the crowd, as the race appeared tighter than hoped.

In an email to campaign staff sent at around 11 p.m. Eastern, Harris’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, confirmed the race’s closeness, describing it as “razor-thin.” She noted that the campaign had prepared for a challenging night, and the path to victory would hinge on patient monitoring of late returns in battleground states. O’Malley Dillon acknowledged the heightened turnout in several Democratic strongholds but urged patience, as counting delays in Philadelphia and Detroit meant results would not be conclusive for hours. She likened the situation to the 2020 election, reminding staff that “it takes time for all the votes to be counted — and all the votes will be counted.”

ElectionYahoo Feed
michiganphiladelphiapoliticiansdetroithoward universitykamala harrispennsylvaniapoliticswisconsin
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio