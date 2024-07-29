How do LGBTQ+ groups feel about Kamala Harris' campaign? 'Re-energized' (exclusive)

LGBTQ+ rights groups are praising Vice President Kamala Harris' "historic" presidential campaign, and what it means for the queer community.



Democrats and human rights groups celebrated Harris' campaign launch over the weekend after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race. Highlighting Harris' unparalleled record on LGBTQ+ issues, several organizations have since voiced their support for the candidate that would be the nation's first woman president — and the most queer-friendly in U.S. history.



LGBTQ+ Victory Institute told The Advocate that it is "thrilled at the potential of Vice President Harris becoming the first Black woman presidential nominee for a major party in our country’s history." It also emphasized the significance of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg being considered as her vice president.

"Vice President Harris is an enthusiastic supporter of pro-equality policies and LGBTQ+ communities," President and CEO Mayor Annise Parker said. "We know that the record-breaking LGBTQ+ inclusivity of the Biden/Harris administration will continue under Harris’ leadership, and the possibility that someone like [Buttigieg] could be her running mate is monumental. The prospect of a Harris/Buttigieg ticket would be a watershed moment in our decades-long efforts to make all levels of government more inclusive and could be the most historic Presidential ticket ever in our nation."



Though Harris' campaign also seems to be attracting one of the LGBTQ+ community's largest demographics — Gen Z. Biden's decision to withdraw has energized young voters, as noted by Dylan Bulkeley-Krane, Founder of Drag PAC. The political action committee aims to inspire Gen Z to vote, and is helmed by famous drag artists such as Alaska, BenDeLaCreme, Peppermint, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Willam.



"We are excited to see a resurgence in Gen Z's excitement about voting in the upcoming elections. We know the power that young people have to change things for the better," Bulkeley-Krane told The Advocate. "The more people we put into office who support LGBTQ people and fight for freedoms, the better. We are hopeful that the momentum generated from recent events can be channeled into electing politicians up and down the ballot who will champion LGBTQ issues."

Some groups have also endorsed Harris, including the nation's oldest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund. President Kierra Johnson said in a statement Wednesday that its decision is "not simply historic, it is a bold statement about what this election means for the future of LGBTQ+ people in America. It is alsoa call to action."

"The equity, health and safety of our communities, the hard-fought progress we have made, and the work that still needs to be done are all at stake," Johnson said. "Our communities are under attack on many fronts – from access to trans affirming care to immigration, bodily autonomy, in schools, libraries and more – including many issues at the intersections of our multiple identities.

"We are witnessing an almost unmatched coalescing of people across the country that is inspiring - young voters, individuals who are now re-energized to engage in our democratic process, countless people who now feel hope - and an energy that is crossing all political and cultural boundaries," she continued.

The Human Rights Campaign also endorsed "the tough, formidable, and experienced Vice President Kamala Harris for president." President Kelley Robinson said in a statement that Harris has been "a trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades: from leading the fight in San Francisco against hate crimes and her work in California to end the so-called gay and transgender 'panic defense' to her early support for marriage equality."

“Convicted felon Donald Trump has already shown that he aims to destroy democracy and divide the country in his quest for power," Kelley said. "Vice President Kamala Harris is a true champion of unity and accountability – and will fight for a country where no one is above the law and 'justice for all' means something."