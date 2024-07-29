Scroll To Top
Election

How do LGBTQ+ groups feel about Kamala Harris' campaign? 'Re-energized' (exclusive)

San Francisco LGBTQ pride parade 2024
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, Drag PAC, the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, and Human Rights Campaign speak on Harris' "historic" campaign.

LGBTQ+ rights groups are praising Vice President Kamala Harris' "historic" presidential campaign, and what it means for the queer community.

Democrats and human rights groups celebrated Harris' campaign launch over the weekend after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race. Highlighting Harris' unparalleled record on LGBTQ+ issues, several organizations have since voiced their support for the candidate that would be the nation's first woman president — and the most queer-friendly in U.S. history.

LGBTQ+ Victory Institute told The Advocate that it is "thrilled at the potential of Vice President Harris becoming the first Black woman presidential nominee for a major party in our country’s history." It also emphasized the significance of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg being considered as her vice president.

"Vice President Harris is an enthusiastic supporter of pro-equality policies and LGBTQ+ communities," President and CEO Mayor Annise Parker said. "We know that the record-breaking LGBTQ+ inclusivity of the Biden/Harris administration will continue under Harris’ leadership, and the possibility that someone like [Buttigieg] could be her running mate is monumental. The prospect of a Harris/Buttigieg ticket would be a watershed moment in our decades-long efforts to make all levels of government more inclusive and could be the most historic Presidential ticket ever in our nation."

Though Harris' campaign also seems to be attracting one of the LGBTQ+ community's largest demographics — Gen Z. Biden's decision to withdraw has energized young voters, as noted by Dylan Bulkeley-Krane, Founder of Drag PAC. The political action committee aims to inspire Gen Z to vote, and is helmed by famous drag artists such as Alaska, BenDeLaCreme, Peppermint, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Willam.

"We are excited to see a resurgence in Gen Z's excitement about voting in the upcoming elections. We know the power that young people have to change things for the better," Bulkeley-Krane told The Advocate. "The more people we put into office who support LGBTQ people and fight for freedoms, the better. We are hopeful that the momentum generated from recent events can be channeled into electing politicians up and down the ballot who will champion LGBTQ issues."

Some groups have also endorsed Harris, including the nation's oldest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund. President Kierra Johnson said in a statement Wednesday that its decision is "not simply historic, it is a bold statement about what this election means for the future of LGBTQ+ people in America. It is alsoa call to action."

"The equity, health and safety of our communities, the hard-fought progress we have made, and the work that still needs to be done are all at stake," Johnson said. "Our communities are under attack on many fronts – from access to trans affirming care to immigration, bodily autonomy, in schools, libraries and more – including many issues at the intersections of our multiple identities.

"We are witnessing an almost unmatched coalescing of people across the country that is inspiring - young voters, individuals who are now re-energized to engage in our democratic process, countless people who now feel hope - and an energy that is crossing all political and cultural boundaries," she continued.

The Human Rights Campaign also endorsed "the tough, formidable, and experienced Vice President Kamala Harris for president." President Kelley Robinson said in a statement that Harris has been "a trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades: from leading the fight in San Francisco against hate crimes and her work in California to end the so-called gay and transgender 'panic defense' to her early support for marriage equality."

“Convicted felon Donald Trump has already shown that he aims to destroy democracy and divide the country in his quest for power," Kelley said. "Vice President Kamala Harris is a true champion of unity and accountability – and will fight for a country where no one is above the law and 'justice for all' means something."

From Your Site Articles
ElectionNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
2024 electionalaskabendelacremedrag pacdylan bulkeley-kraneexclusivehuman rights campaignjinkx monsoonkamala harriskelley robinsonkierra johnsonlgbtq victory institutelgbtq+ grouplgbtq+ rightslgbtq+ rights groupsmayor annise parkermonét x changenational lgbtq task forcenational lgbtq task force action fundpeppermintpresidential campaignpresidential electionrecordvictory institutewillam
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio