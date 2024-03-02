A frightening TV show about teen girls fighting monsters seeps into the daily lives of friends Owen and Maddy, blurring the line between reality and the images they consume in the film festival hit I Saw the TV Glow from nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun. Now the trailer, featuring queer actors Justice Smith (The Get Down, Genera+ion) as Owen and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical, Bill and Ted Face the Music) as Maddy, has dropped.

Though the trailer from A24 is careful to not give much away, the official synopsis reads:

"Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack."

The TV show within the film, The Pink Opaque, stars Helena Howard (The Wilds, Shoplifters of the World ) and queer Snail Mail singer Lindsay Jordan as the monster-fighting teens who share a "psychic connection," according to The Hollywood Reporter.The film, which recently made a splash at the Sundance Film Festival, also stars Till's Danielle Deadwyler, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst as Owen's father, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Amber Benson. Also appearing in the horror flick are musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane's Haley Dahl. The soundtrack features an original track from Jordan and a collaboration between Bridgers and Dahl, according to THR.

A filmmaker on the rise, Schoenbrun's 2021 feature, We're All Going to the World's Fair, explored similar territory by blurring the lines between reality and fantasy in the gaming world.

"Sometimes The Pink Opaque feels more real than real life," Lundy-Paine's queer character Maddy eerily says in the trailer. That's when Smith's Owen begins to question his reality. Later he proclaims, "Maddy disappeared without a trace. All they found was her TV set burning in the backyard" as the camera cuts to the shell of a TV set in flames.

Watch the I Saw the TV Glow trailer below. The film is out in theaters on May 3.

