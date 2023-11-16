Scroll To Top
Watch These Icons Discuss the Importance of Films With Transgender Protagonists

Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, and Laverne Cox discuss the trans-centered film Monica on The Kelly Clarkson show.

The new film Monica is a rarity in centering a transgender woman and her experiences — something stars Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson highlighted in a Wednesday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The title character, Monica, is a trans woman who has long been estranged from her mother, Eugenia — indeed, Eugenia had kicked her out of the family home. Upon learning that her mother is dying of a brain tumor, Monica heads home from California to the Midwest to care for Eugenia, who has dementia and doesn’t remember her. So the two form a new relationship.

“Usually, you know, if there’s a trans person involved in a movie, they’re not the protagonist,” trans actress Lysette, who plays Monica, said on the show. “They’re not the centerpiece. So that’s why this film is so special.”

Patricia Clarkson, who portrays Eugenia, agreed. “That’s why I said yes faster to this film than any film I’ve ever done in my very long career,” said the actress, who by the way is no relation to Kelly. “Because it was kind of still very emotional for me. It was not lost on me, Kelly, that it would give an extraordinary transgender actress the lead. I said, ‘I’ll be your backup singer any day.’”

Monica marked the first time a trans actress had the lead in a film in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered last year. It was well-received at the festival — the audience gave it an 11-minute standing ovation. It was released in U.S. theaters last spring and is getting Oscar buzz — Lysette could be the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress.

Actress and podcast host Laverne Cox, who appeared later on the show, praised Monica as well. “I think art at its best reaffirms what it means to be human for us,” she said, adding, “I think Monica operates at that highest level of art … I understood something about being human.”

Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson & Laverne Cox Hope 'Monica' Opens Doors For Transgender Communitywww.youtube.com

The guests noted that while centering a trans woman, Monica tells a universally relatable story about parents, children, and aging. “I’ve had several people come up to me that were not trans that have just dealt with death and caring for their loved ones in their last days … and they were all so moved by this story,” Lysette said.

But the movie also brings needed visibility at a time when trans people are being attacked by right-wing politicians, Lysette pointed out. “Hopefully, you know, if someone doesn’t know a trans person in their own day-to-day lives, maybe they can watch a movie like this and see Monica’s heart and see her mother’s heart and see that we’re deserving of love and see the talent, and you know, everything that we can bring to this world and to this industry,” she said.

Monica is available for streaming on all major platforms now.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
