Rachel Levine’s Emails Released in Alabama Transgender Care Case

A federal judge in Alabama has ruled that emails and other records from U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine are pertinent to a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s ban on transgender medical care for minors.

This directive follows the legal battle in Boe v. Marshall, initiated by five parents against the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, Al.com reports.



This legislation, signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in 2022, prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries for minors, with severe penalties for healthcare providers. Al.com reports that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the state’s defense team have been seeking these records, asserting Levine’s relevance due to her role as a key government official on transgender medical issues for minors and her background in LGBTQ-related medicine.

Judge Liles Burke, in his ruling, acknowledged the importance of Levine’s position and agreed that her documents could be significant for the case while ensuring that this process would not interfere with her official duties.

Levine is the first out transgender official confirmed by the Senate to an executive branch position.

Following the ruling, Marshall expressed his approval, highlighting Levine’s involvement in the Biden Administration’s promotion of gender-affirming care access for children and her connections with organizations advocating for health care.

Al.com also highlights the broader implications of this case, noting that it has become a focal point in the national discussion about the rights of transgender minors to access gender-affirming care. Legal experts and LGBTQ+ advocates closely monitor the lawsuit, viewing it as a potential benchmark for how similar laws might be challenged or upheld across the United States.