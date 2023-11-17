Scroll To Top
Law

Trans Boys Sue University of Missouri Over Denying Them Gender-Affirming Care

University of Missouri Sued Trans Boys
Image: Shutterstock

A recently enacted state law bans most such care for minors but allows those already receiving it to continue — but the university ceased providing the care altogether.

trudestress

Two transgender boys have sued the University of Missouri over its denial of gender-affirming care.

A recently enacted Missouri law bans most gender-affirming care for trans minors but allows those already on treatment to stay on it. However, University of Missouri Health and Washington University in St. Louis have quit offering this care due to potential legal consequences.

The boys are identified in the lawsuit by their initials only. J.C., a teenager, began receiving testosterone through University of Missouri Health last year, but since that provider quit providing the hormone, he has not been able to find any other doctor or clinic to refill it, The Kansas City Star reports.

The other, K.J., came out as trans before reaching puberty and began taking puberty blockers through the institution last year but also has been unable to find another provider to refill the medication. Both boys will run out of their prescriptions by February, according to the lawsuit. Both live in Boone County, which includes the city of Columbia, where the university’s main campus is located.

“Untreated gender dysphoria often intensifies with time,” their attorney J. Andrew Hirth wrote in the suit. “The longer an individual goes without adequate treatment, the greater the risk of debilitating anxiety, severe depression, self-harm and suicide.”

The suit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, argues that the boys are being discriminated against because of their gender and because they have a disability, namely gender dysphoria. This violates the Affordable Care Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the suit contends.

It seeks to bar the university from denying gender-affirming care and “such other relief as the court deems just and proper.”

A spokesman for the university told the Star and other local media that officials are still reviewing the suit, then declined further comment.

The state law is being challenged in a separate suit.

From Your Site Articles
LawYahoo Feed
transgendermissourigender-affirming carehealth careuniversity of missouri
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio