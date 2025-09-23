25 years of youth power: Advocates for Youth celebrates milestone institute in D.C.

This story is brought to you by our partners at Advocates for Youth.

In Washington, D.C., more than 100 young activists came together for Advocates for Youth’s annual Youth Activist Institute (YAI) - a five-day gathering that has become a cornerstone of youth advocacy and leadership development. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Institute, underscoring decades of commitment to equipping young people with the tools to fight for sexual health, reproductive justice, and LGBTQ+ rights.

A Week of Training and Connection

Over the course of the week, participants attended trainings in community organizing, political activism, media engagement, storytelling, and reproductive justice. They collaborated in program councils including YWOC, ECHO, Youth Resource, Abortion on Campus, Student Organizing, Free the Pill, and the Muslim Youth Leadership Council. Each council hosted peer-led sessions, allowing youth to learn directly from one another and share strategies from their own communities.

For many, the Institute was their first opportunity to engage face-to-face with fellow activists from across the country. The trip, fully funded by Advocates for Youth, also provided networking with national movement leaders and allies in Washington.

Celebrating Community

The Institute balanced strategy with joy. This year’s social events included a Y2K craft night where attendees burned and bedazzled CDs, a drag performance and dance party, and a movie night screening KPop Demon Hunters. These moments of celebration gave space for activists to build friendships and recharge, reminding participants that advocacy thrives in community.

Honoring 25 Years of Impact

Since its founding, YAI has been a launchpad for thousands of young leaders. Past Institutes have seen youth rally on the steps of the Capitol, meet with elected officials, and speak out for transgender rights. Alumni continue to shape reproductive health policy, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and grassroots organizing nationwide.

The 25th anniversary highlighted that legacy while looking ahead. The next generation of activists left D.C. ready to return to their communities with new skills, strategies, and a network of support to drive campaigns on issues like abortion access, HIV prevention, LGBTQ+ rights, and comprehensive sex education.

About Advocates for Youth

Advocates for Youth partners with young people and their allies to champion youth rights to bodily autonomy and build power to transform policies, programs, and systems for sexual health and equity. The organization supports a network of 75,000 youth activists on 1,200 campuses and in more than 120 countries.