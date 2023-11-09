Scroll To Top
Brothers Osborne Triumph with Sixth CMA ‘Best Vocal Duo’ Win Amid Show of LGBTQ+ Solidarity

TJ Osborne Abi Ventura CMA Red Carpet
Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

T.J. Osborne and boyfriend Abi Ventura shined on the CMA red carpet just before the Brothers Osborne secured another historic win.

Cwnewser

At Nashville’s celebrated Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, the Brothers Osborne etched their names once more into Country Music Association Awards history by clinching their sixth Best Vocal Duo award.

The professional triumph coincided with a personal one, as T.J. Osborne, alongside his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, and John Osborne, with his wife, Lucie Silvas, brought grace and style to the red carpet.

Their coordinated attire was spotlighted by Parade, which described T.J. Osborne’s all-black ensemble, accented with a sparkling bedazzled jacket, and Ventura’s contemporary mix of a brown suede jacket over a light blue shirt, casually unbuttoned. John Osborne and Silvas completed the picture, exuding the same sense of unity and style.

Related: TJ Osborne Says He ‘Doesn’t Have Anything to Hide’ on New Album

Billboard’s post-award interview captured T.J. Osborne’s reflective appreciation for their accolades, especially their first CMA win.

“I think our favorite will always be our first,” he said, comparing the unexpectedness to being “in a car accident.”

John Osborne conveyed the depth of meaning behind the award, affirming, “It genuinely means the world.”

Looking forward, T.J. Osborne shared plans for the coming year, including a break and more music.

“We’re going to make an announcement soon about a tour starting next year,” he disclosed.

The CMA event, a pinnacle of country music’s annual celebrations, has once again affirmed Brothers Osborne’s enduring appeal and validated their role as standard-bearers in the genre.

“It means that we’re doing something right, and we get to keep doing it for at least another year,” John Osborne said.

