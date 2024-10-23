How Kamala Harris can win over Trump-leaning white men, suburban women and minorities

The view that the economy is not working for them has remained by a large margin the number one issue from American voters. No matter the leaning of the voter, the vast majority of Americans believe the economy is not doing well for them or their families. Period. And, despite the best efforts of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is still viewed as better in dealing with the economy. This comes even with Harris’s proposed economic measures, part of the “opportunity economy for all” plan, including first-time homebuyers down payment assistance, new parent and expanded child care credits, expanded lower drug prices, and expansion of Medicare to cover home health care.

So my advice to Vice President Harris in order to secure a win is that she needs to go further with proposed economic measures to sway undecideds. In key battleground states, she needs to convert three critical groups leaning toward Trump: “angry” white men, suburban women, and minorities across the board. If it’s all about one’s personal economy being strong, Harris needs to introduce additional measures that give more of the majority a financial lift and hope that someone is listening who cares. If done as described, I have no doubt these additional measures would appeal and actually convert votes from Trump. Here’s how these additional proposals will give lift to many more citizens in some unlikely demographics:

No tax on income from second or third jobs

Enhancing the “no tax on tips” proposal, Vice President Harris should consider immediately proposing that taxpayers are no longer responsible for federal tax on incomes from second or third jobs held in addition to one 40-hour-a-week, full-time job and no matter the duration (for a week, season, or year). Again, the shortfall on federal tax revenue can be made up with increased measures on the wealthiest and corporations with record-breaking profits earned largely through those multi-job holders serving them, driving them, or paying their businesses and providing data. Many people will not just have multiple jobs to survive; they can have them to thrive, invest, and actually buy more from profit-hungry corporations, offsetting higher taxes and creating a virtuous economic cycle.

Make alimony 50 percent tax deductible

The vast majority – 97 percent, according to many sources – of alimony payers in America are men. All of the federal tax burden for those alimony payments falls entirely on the payer, or divorced men. Alimony recipients, many of whom are women, are fortunately not currently responsible for any tax or on the payments received. So it’s fair to say a majority of divorced men are angry about that disparity. Vice President Harris may consider an immediate proposal to make 50 percent of alimony tax deductible. Alimony recipients would continue to enjoy 0 percent tax liability on alimony payments. The other 50 percent of federal taxes would be absorbed and countered with increased personal taxation on the wealthiest in America.

Student loan forgiveness for volunteering

The Biden-Harris administration has worked under guidance of Supreme Court rulings to provide about a few million people student loan forgiveness or reductions based on civil and service-based qualifiers. This still leaves a vast majority of student loan holders living under the growing weight of these debts. The country has an endless need of volunteers at every level. Vice President Harris could combine the two and consider an ever-growing reduction and forgiveness plan for those who volunteer two or more hours a week. The more time people volunteer, the more loans will be forgiven. I think we could find a country transformed by significantly increased volunteerism that would dwarf the costs of forgiveness in benefits.

These kind of additional “opportunity economy” proposals announced in the last days of the campaign won’t just sway fence sitting voters; they will cause many people to jump back over the fence. Trust a white gay guy paying alimony with student loan debt who does volunteer several hours a week. I’m voting for Harris, but I know what coconut tree I come from and want to help sway others.

Michael Dru Kelley is a writer, media entrepreneur and a cofounder and a principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. Michael can be followed on Instagram @MDKPtown. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.