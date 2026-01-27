Skip to content
Over 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ attacks occurred in 2025: report

2025 was "one of the most dangerous years on record for LGBTQ Americans," according to a new report.

broken window on LGBTQ+ store

Kathy images/Shuttershock.com

With increased visibility comes increased danger as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents continue to rise throughout the United States.

There were 1,042 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across 47 states and Washington, D.C. in 2025, according to the ALERT Desk, GLAAD’s Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker, marking a five percent increase from the 984 incidents in 2024. These included 128 acts of vandalism, 76 assaults, 22 threats of mass violence, and 15 arson attempts.

Over half (532) of all incidents in 2025 specifically targeted transgender and gender non-conforming people, marking a 10 percent increase from the 485 incidents in 2024.

Pride events saw a dramatic increase in incidents, making it "one of the most dangerous years on record for LGBTQ Americans," the report states. There were 268 incidents during June 2025, a nearly 400 percent increase from the 54 incidents in June 2022 when GLAAD first began collecting data.

The state with the most incidents was California (198), followed by New Hampshire (72), Texas (66), Ohio (50), and Washington (50). Data from law enforcement also shows a dramatic increase in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Los Angeles, which the report notes happened in the same period Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom invited anti-trans figures such as Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk to appear on his podcast.

“Americans should refuse to accept a country where our neighbors fear for their safety," GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "With the ALERT Desk data showing an increase in violence against LGBTQ people, especially transgender Americans, we must join together in a united call against the violence and harassment that too many LGBTQ Americans face. Instead of growing divides that lead to this violence, politicians should recognize that all Americans deserve freedom, fairness, and safety.”

