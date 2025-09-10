Charlie Kirk, leading anti-LGBTQ+ activist, was shot at Utah event

Update: President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that Charlie Kirk had died of his injury.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and one of the country’s most prominent right-wing activists, was shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The shooting took place during a stop on Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour.” A video circulating online appeared to show Kirk addressing students before suddenly flinching as though struck. Witnesses said he was hit near the neck, Desert News reports. A campus alert confirmed a single shot was fired at a visiting speaker, and police quickly locked down the university.

"Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk," the university wrote on social media. "He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody." However, the New York Times reports that the person the university said was in custody was not the shooting suspect.

According to the Associated Press, Kirk is in critical condition.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote that she was "deeply disturbed" by Kirk's shooting. "Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family," she wrote. "Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the shooting. "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also expressed her shock on X. "The horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation," she wrote. "All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk’s recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence."

According to eyewitness reports, there were no security measures like metal detectors at the event.

Utah’s public universities, including UVU, function under state law permitting both concealed and open carry for adults with a concealed-carry permit, a statute newly clarified this summer under House Bill 128. Kirk has long been a vocal proponent of expansive Second Amendment rights.

In 2023, shortly after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, he told a Turning Point audience that gun deaths were necessary for the preservation of constitutional freedoms. “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights,” Kirk said at the time, according to Newsweek.

The university has canceled classes and activities, and administrators have asked all campus residents and visitors to leave.

This story is developing.