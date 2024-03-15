Scroll To Top
Republican Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno’s LGBTQ+ hypocrisy exposed

The GOP hopeful is trying to explain why an account on an adult website that was linked to him sought men for sex.

Prominent Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, once lauded for his advocacy and support within the LGBTQ+ community, now faces scrutiny over his current hardline conservative political positions and a past linked to an adult website profile.

Moreno, who secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, vaulted into the top tier of contenders in the GOP primary race, aiming to dethrone Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. However, his campaign has been overshadowed by revelations regarding a 2008 profile on Adult Friend Finder seeking “Men for 1-on-1 sex,” which was associated with an email account accessible to Moreno, the Associated Press reports.

Moreno's lawyer attributes the profile to a prank by a former intern, but the discovery has ignited conversations within both political and LGBTQ+ circles.

Moreno, a 57-year-old car dealership magnate and public office candidate, has markedly shifted his stance on LGBTQ issues. Born in Colombia and raised in a wealthy family before immigrating to Florida and becoming a U.S. citizen at 18, Moreno built a vast auto dealership empire after purchasing his first dealership in 2005.

His journey into public discourse on LGBTQ rights began on a note of acceptance and support. Notably, when Cleveland and Akron secured the 2014 Gay Games, an event celebrating LGBTQ+ athletes, Moreno's business backed the initiative financially, emphasizing the importance of community support for such events in a Crain’s Cleveland Business opinion piece.

He also publicly acknowledged the role of the ABC hit Modern Family in changing perceptions of same-sex marriage, praising the show for its positive representation. However, according to the AP, his point of view changed significantly as Moreno ventured into politics. During his previous senate run in 2021, he began to retract his previous endorsements of LGBTQ+ rights, including distancing himself from the anti-discrimination legislation he had supported.

Moreno’s current campaign has taken a further right turn, with accusations leveled against LGBTQ+ rights advocates of pushing a “radical indoctrination” agenda. His alignment with Ohio Value Voters, a group opposing LGBTQ rights, and the issuance of campaign advertisements targeting his opponents as proponents of a “radical trans agenda,” signify a stark departure from his prior advocacies.

The situation raises questions about the sincerity of political candidates’ support for LGBTQ+ rights and the impact of such shifts on voter trust and perception.

“[It’s] a real shame,” said Maria Bruno, public policy director for LGBTQ+ rights organization Equality Ohio.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
